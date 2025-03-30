Unfortunately, we will not change direction while the ANC has power. Changing direction would mean a complete ideological change, which is virtually impossible.
Yet if we continue as we are we will sleepwalk into the arms of the IMF, or World Bank, both of which are controlled by the US. That will be very uncomfortable for SA politicians, but is probably the only way we will ever change economic or political direction.
Ian Ferguson Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: No direction change
Ann Bernstein's article refers (“A dangerous budget built on weak assumptions”, March 28).
Unfortunately, we will not change direction while the ANC has power. Changing direction would mean a complete ideological change, which is virtually impossible.
Yet if we continue as we are we will sleepwalk into the arms of the IMF, or World Bank, both of which are controlled by the US. That will be very uncomfortable for SA politicians, but is probably the only way we will ever change economic or political direction.
Ian Ferguson
Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
ANN BERNSTEIN: A dangerous budget built on weak assumptions
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.