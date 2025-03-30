Opinion / Letters

LETTER: No direction change

30 March 2025 - 17:10
We will not change direction while the ANC has power. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Ann Bernstein's article refers (“A dangerous budget built on weak assumptions”, March 28).

Unfortunately, we will not change direction while the ANC has power. Changing direction would mean a complete ideological change, which is virtually impossible.

Yet if we continue as we are we will sleepwalk into the arms of the IMF, or World Bank, both of which are controlled by the US. That will be very uncomfortable for SA politicians, but is probably the only way we will ever change economic or political direction.

Ian Ferguson
Via BusinessLIVE

