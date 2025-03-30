Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Julius Malema is stoking discontent

It is political opportunism to resurrect freedom songs to undermine social cohesion

30 March 2025 - 18:22
EFF leader Julius Malema. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/SHARON SERETLO
The wounds of colonialism and apartheid are still raw on the body politic of SA.

Dubula ibhulu (“Kill the Boer”) was a war cry against the apartheid colonial regime. Since the dawn of democracy we embraced new forms of struggle to heal the wounds of the past.

EFF leader Julius Malema didn’t participate in the struggle for freedom. It is political opportunism to resurrect freedom songs to undermine social cohesion.

Malema is strengthening the hand of ultra-right forces such as AfriForum and Donald Trump. In politics ultra-right and ultra-left inevitably intersect.

Both political tendencies have the same ancestor — anarchism — and were defeated by Karl Marx as viable political alternatives.

Mzukisi Gaba
Via email

Constitutional Court strikes down AfriForum’s appeal bid over ‘Kill the Boer’

The song does not constitute hate speech and deserves to be protected under freedom of speech, court says
National
3 days ago

LETTER: Julius Malema’s disservice to SA

EFF leader’s utterances paint all South Africans with the same brush
Opinion
4 days ago

NATASHA MARRIAN: Red berets are too heavy a weight for the fragile GNU

Potential for economic instability and capital flight is high should the EFF enter the governing coalition
Opinion
2 days ago
