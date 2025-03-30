EFF leader Julius Malema. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/SHARON SERETLO
The wounds of colonialism and apartheid are still raw on the body politic of SA.
Dubula ibhulu (“Kill the Boer”) was a war cry against the apartheid colonial regime. Since the dawn of democracy we embraced new forms of struggle to heal the wounds of the past.
EFF leader Julius Malema didn’t participate in the struggle for freedom. It is political opportunism to resurrect freedom songs to undermine social cohesion.
Malema is strengthening the hand of ultra-right forces such as AfriForum and Donald Trump. In politics ultra-right and ultra-left inevitably intersect.
Both political tendencies have the same ancestor — anarchism — and were defeated by Karl Marx as viable political alternatives.
Mzukisi Gaba Via email
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Julius Malema is stoking discontent
It is political opportunism to resurrect freedom songs to undermine social cohesion
The wounds of colonialism and apartheid are still raw on the body politic of SA.
Dubula ibhulu (“Kill the Boer”) was a war cry against the apartheid colonial regime. Since the dawn of democracy we embraced new forms of struggle to heal the wounds of the past.
EFF leader Julius Malema didn’t participate in the struggle for freedom. It is political opportunism to resurrect freedom songs to undermine social cohesion.
Malema is strengthening the hand of ultra-right forces such as AfriForum and Donald Trump. In politics ultra-right and ultra-left inevitably intersect.
Both political tendencies have the same ancestor — anarchism — and were defeated by Karl Marx as viable political alternatives.
Mzukisi Gaba
Via email
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Constitutional Court strikes down AfriForum’s appeal bid over ‘Kill the Boer’
LETTER: Julius Malema’s disservice to SA
NATASHA MARRIAN: Red berets are too heavy a weight for the fragile GNU
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Constitutional Court strikes down AfriForum’s appeal bid over ‘Kill the Boer’
LETTER: Julius Malema’s disservice to SA
NATASHA MARRIAN: Red berets are too heavy a weight for the fragile GNU
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.