Hamas fighters in the Gaza Strip. Picture: IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA/REUTERS
Hamas took great effort to build a magnificent terror tunnel system throughout Gaza. Did this include any bomb shelters to protect innocent Palestinian residents, especially children?
In Israel, every apartment, school and nursery has a bomb shelter — legislated by the state. Hamas would rather play psychological warfare than protect innocent Palestinian civilians.
The organisation needs Palestinian women and children to be on the front line, unprotected, to garner sympathy and support from the outside world, and in particular the ANC.
The ANC should rather be taking Hamas to the International Court of Justice for committing genocide on its own citizens.
Why is it that the SA media hardly even mention when rockets are being fired into Israeli towns, frequently on a daily basis? Where are the pictures of terrorised Israeli children being forced to move out of their homes?
Israel takes every precaution to protect its citizens and does not use them as human shields. Hamas, on the other hand, is pure evil.
Veronica Vasals Greenside
LETTER: Hamas is pure evil
Israel protects its citizens and does not use them as human shields
Veronica Vasals
Greenside
