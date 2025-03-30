Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Hamas is pure evil

Israel protects its citizens and does not use them as human shields

30 March 2025 - 17:34
Hamas fighters in the Gaza Strip. Picture: IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA/REUTERS
Hamas took great effort to build a magnificent terror tunnel system throughout Gaza. Did this include any bomb shelters to protect innocent Palestinian residents, especially children?

In Israel, every apartment, school and nursery has a bomb shelter — legislated by the state. Hamas would rather play psychological warfare than protect innocent Palestinian civilians.

The organisation needs Palestinian women and children to be on the front line, unprotected, to garner sympathy and support from the outside world, and in particular the ANC. 

The ANC should rather be taking Hamas to the International Court of Justice for committing genocide on its own citizens.

Why is it that the SA media hardly even mention when rockets are being fired into Israeli towns, frequently on a daily basis? Where are the pictures of terrorised Israeli children being forced to move out of their homes?

Israel takes every precaution to protect its citizens and does not use them as human shields. Hamas, on the other hand, is pure evil.

Veronica Vasals
Greenside

Hamas chief says group agrees to Gaza ceasefire proposal

Israel has not yet said whether it agrees to new ceasefire plan received from mediators in Egypt and Qatar
World
1 hour ago

Two missiles launched by Yemen’s Houthis intercepted by Israel

Italy’s ITA Airways diverts one of its flights because of Houthi missiles but flight lands safely in Tel Aviv
World
3 days ago

Trump’s anti-Semitism probe puzzles universities

The seemingly haphazard composition of the list of institutions under investigation raises concerns
World
3 days ago

Gaza authorities say Israeli strikes killed 23 people

The Israeli army told residents in northern border towns to evacuate, saying Palestinian rockets had been fired at Israel from the area
World
5 days ago

Egypt has made truce proposal between Hamas and Israel, say sources

The Egyptian plan calls for Hamas to release five Israeli hostages each week, with Israel instituting the second phase of the ceasefire after the ...
World
6 days ago
