LETTER: Find-and-replace hate speech

Would the Constitutional Court give the thumbs-up to songs about killing groups other than farmers?

30 March 2025 - 14:20
EFF president Julius Malema sang the song Kill the Boer” during a rally in Sharpeville on Human Rights Day. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY
One way to evaluate whether the Kill the Boer song is hate speech is to find and replace the words “boer”/“farmer” with words that refer to different groups, and then reconsider the matter.

Consider words like “Asians”, “Buddhists”, “Christians”, “disabled”, “Europeans”, “foreigners”, “gays”, “homeless”, “immigrants”, “Jews”, “Muslims”, “queers”, “royalty”, “Shia”, “Tutsi”, “women”, “Xhosas” or “Zulus”.

Would any of these reworded songs get the thumbs-up from the Constitutional Court, or be considered hate speech?

Greg Becker
Cape Town

Constitutional Court strikes down AfriForum’s appeal bid over ‘Kill the Boer’

The song does not constitute hate speech and deserves to be protected under freedom of speech, court says
National
2 days ago

LETTER: Julius Malema’s disservice to SA

EFF leader’s utterances paint all South Africans with the same brush
Opinion
4 days ago

NATASHA MARRIAN: Red berets are too heavy a weight for the fragile GNU

Potential for economic instability and capital flight is high should the EFF enter the governing coalition
Opinion
2 days ago
