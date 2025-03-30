Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Automotive sector is stalled

SA motor industry has taken the wrong turn

30 March 2025 - 18:06
BMW South Africa’s manufacturing plant in Rosslyn, Tshwane. Picture: LEFTY SHIVAMBU/GALLO IMAGES
When considered with your recent article on the state of the SA motor industry, President Donald Trump’s recently announced 25% tariff on cars and parts imported to the US makes one wonder what route this foundational industry will take (“Logistics woes continue to threaten SA motor industry, says Ford boss”, March 20).

Foundational, because its myriad suppliers underpin global manufacturing. If there is a crash, economies such as ours will be collateral damage.

Henry Ford’s production lines fuelled the post-World War 2 European and SA manufacturing industries. Cars redesigned cities. Ernest Dichter’s advertising made them into status and sexual symbols, while their assembly processes inspired the Sloane School of Management.

Increased capital and running costs, traffic jams and environmental concerns have now created a fork in the road. For urban vehicles, electric is the future, as it was in the beginning, coupled with Uber-inspired ride hailing and self-drive capabilities. Ownership will change from individual purchase to large fleets with options for individual or shared trips. 

This means much creative destruction is approaching, and the SA industry has taken the wrong turn. It failed to introduce electric vehicles 15 years ago. Overheads, including labour and electricity, are off the charts, while inland to port logistics are both inefficient and expensive.

Now the US market is closing its doors to SA imports and Chinese upstarts are eating the legacy brands for lunch. All that is keeping Ford, Mercedes, Toyota, VW and the rest in production is government subsidies. With no budget passed, for how long can such largesse continue?

Politicians need to consider what the SA economy will look like if it loses a further 4% of GDP and almost 1-million jobs.

James Cunningham
Camps Bay

Local motor sector unsure how Trump tariffs will affect duty-free export

Industry association Naamsa says it’s unclear if SA’s Agoa benefit has been overridden by US president
National
3 days ago

Trump’s car tariffs affect Musk’s Tesla less than others

Tesla cars have fewer imported components than brands like GM and Ford
Life
2 days ago

Trump pushes trade war into overdrive

US’s 25% tariff on vehicle imports send carmakers’ shares tumbling as Asia, Canada and France consider retaliation
World
3 days ago

Logistics woes continue to threaten SA motor industry, says Ford boss

Neale Hill says there have been green shoots but future production contracts are under threat
Economy
1 week ago

Manufacturing slumps further in January

The declines signal broad-based weakness in key segments of the economy
Economy
2 weeks ago
