Foundational, because its myriad suppliers underpin global manufacturing. If there is a crash, economies such as ours will be collateral damage.
Henry Ford’s production lines fuelled the post-World War 2 European and SA manufacturing industries. Cars redesigned cities. Ernest Dichter’s advertising made them into status and sexual symbols, while their assembly processes inspired the Sloane School of Management.
Increased capital and running costs, traffic jams and environmental concerns have now created a fork in the road. For urban vehicles, electric is the future, as it was in the beginning, coupled with Uber-inspired ride hailing and self-drive capabilities. Ownership will change from individual purchase to large fleets with options for individual or shared trips.
This means much creative destruction is approaching, and the SA industry has taken the wrong turn. It failed to introduce electric vehicles 15 years ago. Overheads, including labour and electricity, are off the charts, while inland to port logistics are both inefficient and expensive.
Now the US market is closing its doors to SA imports and Chinese upstarts are eating the legacy brands for lunch. All that is keeping Ford, Mercedes, Toyota, VW and the rest in production is government subsidies. With no budget passed, for how long can such largesse continue?
Politicians need to consider what the SA economy will look like if it loses a further 4% of GDP and almost 1-million jobs.
James Cunningham Camps Bay
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Automotive sector is stalled
SA motor industry has taken the wrong turn
When considered with your recent article on the state of the SA motor industry, President Donald Trump’s recently announced 25% tariff on cars and parts imported to the US makes one wonder what route this foundational industry will take (“Logistics woes continue to threaten SA motor industry, says Ford boss”, March 20).
Foundational, because its myriad suppliers underpin global manufacturing. If there is a crash, economies such as ours will be collateral damage.
Henry Ford’s production lines fuelled the post-World War 2 European and SA manufacturing industries. Cars redesigned cities. Ernest Dichter’s advertising made them into status and sexual symbols, while their assembly processes inspired the Sloane School of Management.
Increased capital and running costs, traffic jams and environmental concerns have now created a fork in the road. For urban vehicles, electric is the future, as it was in the beginning, coupled with Uber-inspired ride hailing and self-drive capabilities. Ownership will change from individual purchase to large fleets with options for individual or shared trips.
This means much creative destruction is approaching, and the SA industry has taken the wrong turn. It failed to introduce electric vehicles 15 years ago. Overheads, including labour and electricity, are off the charts, while inland to port logistics are both inefficient and expensive.
Now the US market is closing its doors to SA imports and Chinese upstarts are eating the legacy brands for lunch. All that is keeping Ford, Mercedes, Toyota, VW and the rest in production is government subsidies. With no budget passed, for how long can such largesse continue?
Politicians need to consider what the SA economy will look like if it loses a further 4% of GDP and almost 1-million jobs.
James Cunningham
Camps Bay
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Local motor sector unsure how Trump tariffs will affect duty-free export
Trump’s car tariffs affect Musk’s Tesla less than others
Trump pushes trade war into overdrive
Logistics woes continue to threaten SA motor industry, says Ford boss
Manufacturing slumps further in January
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Local motor sector unsure how Trump tariffs will affect duty-free export
Trump’s car tariffs affect Musk’s Tesla less than others
Trump pushes trade war into overdrive
Logistics woes continue to threaten SA motor industry, says Ford boss
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.