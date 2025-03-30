Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ANC’s Gaza conundrum

ANC has to decide on either supporting Hamas or the Palestinians

30 March 2025 - 17:27
Palestinian Muslims attend Eid al-Fitr prayer marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Jabalia, in the northern Gaza Strip on March 30 2025. Picture: REUTERS/MAHMOUD ISSA
Palestinian Muslims attend Eid al-Fitr prayer marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Jabalia, in the northern Gaza Strip on March 30 2025. Picture: REUTERS/MAHMOUD ISSA

I see the international press is reluctantly beginning to report on the anti-Hamas protests, where thousands are taking to the streets in Gaza demanding that Hamas leave and release the Israeli hostages, finally starting to break Hamas’ totalitarian hold on the population.

The ANC constantly talks about its brotherhood with the Palestinians, but now it has to decide which Palestines — the real ones on the streets, or the Hamas terrorists, whose keffiyeh ANC politicians don as a fashion statement. 

Sydney Kaye
Via email

