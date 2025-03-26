LETTER: Urge firms to be socially conscious

Most South Africans have interacted with Proudly SA initiatives through its consumer-facing campaigns. That’s why it was good to see the summit last week also bring business into the spotlight.
It is not enough to urge South Africans to buy local. It’s equally important to urge businesses — including foreign businesses — to undertake their commercial activities in socially conscious, broadly beneficial ways.
There is a great deal of attention paid to the onus on the SA government to create an investor-friendly environment that results in the manufacture of the goods we consume in this country.
This remains essential. But it is equally true that the multinationals operating in SA think creatively about how to go beyond jobs and foreign direct investment as a measure of positive impact.
There are numerous ways to reimagine and multiply the benefits of multinational corporations operating in SA. The decision to locate facilities in peripheral communities that need jobs closer to home, for example, or how we engage in corporate social investment projects that speak to the needs of local communities. These are just some of the ways that international companies can expand the reach of our investment in SA.
Proudly SA’s creation of a forum to have these broader discussions is indeed an initiative to be proud of.
Luna Nortje Deputy GM, Hisense SA
