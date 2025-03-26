Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Pick n Pay offers a cautionary tale

Retailer opted for big dividends compared to Shoprite

26 March 2025 - 17:27
A Pick n Pay store. Picture: SUPPLIED
In light of Pick n Pay’s big loss in market share to competitors as Checkers and Spar, one needs to look at the board composition to determine where things might have gone wrong.

Principle 12 of the King Code of Corporate Governance states that the governing body should establish arrangements for periodic, staggered rotation of its members so as to invigorate its capabilities by introducing members with new expertise and perspectives.

When looking at the board of Shoprite Holdings, 10 of the 14 directors have served for five years or less. Of 13 Pick n Pay Group board members, six have served for 12 years or more; two of them have been on the board for more than 30 years. In a world where technological disruption has changed the business landscape, surely strategic solutions that worked 30 years ago will be ineffective today. Tenure is an aspect that boards need to look at very closely.

At the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, in June 2021, Pick n Pay had a dividend yield of 6.09%. About the same time, in April 2021, Shoprite had a dividend yield of 2.65%. The latter launched its tech and digital innovation hub, Shoprite X, in 2021. One of the hub’s flagship innovations was Checkers Sixty60, which proved to be a game-changer.

Shoprite opted to keep its dividend low and reinvested in the business through technology. Pick n Pay opted to pay high dividends to its shareholders instead of reinvesting in the business.

Lebo Maphike
Via email

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Retailers warn VAT hike will deepen hunger crisis

Recent findings by Stats SA showed that 19.7% of households experienced moderate to severe food insecurity in 2023
Economy
1 week ago

The power of capital allocation: how Shoprite outgrew Pick n Pay

Pick n Pay’s biggest error over the past two decades was prioritising paying high dividends over growth, one analyst says
Companies
1 week ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Spar and Pick n Pay fight for private labels

Grocers face daunting task to grow their share of a market that’s expected to surpass R100bn in value this year
Companies
4 weeks ago
