Sports, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie. Picture: BRENTON GEACH/GALLO IMAGES
Sport, arts & culture minister Gayton McKenzie’s recent approval of National Arts Council board members is deeply concerning. Once again we see a troubling pattern of recycling board members, with individuals holding multiple positions across various boards within the arts and culture sector. This practice not only excludes fresh voices but undermines transparency and fairness in the governance of such institutions.
As a former member of the portfolio committee in the sixth parliament, I was part of a resolution that explicitly stated the minister must not recycle council members or make political appointments to these boards. However, the latest approvals indicate this resolution is being ignored, raising serious questions about the integrity of the selection process.
Of particular concern is the appointment of Bongani Tembe, the former CEO of Mzansi National Philharmonic Orchestra, and former chair Princess Celenhle Dlamini. Their selection lacks transparency and accountability, and we demand full disclosure on the criteria used.
The handling of Boxing SA and the National Video Foundation also highlights the exclusionary nature of these decisions, reinforcing the perception that a small group continues to dominate leadership positions, while many deserving SA artists and industry professionals remain overlooked.
The appointment of board members in the arts and culture sector must be an inclusive process that allows artists, creatives and industry professionals to have a say in leadership decisions. SA’s creative sector deserves leadership that reflects its diversity and talent, not political favouritism and recycled appointments.
We cannot allow a closed system to dictate the future of our arts and culture. The voices of our artists must be heard, respected and prioritised.
Tsepo Mhlongo Deputy president, Babsa
LETTER: National Arts Council board a closed shop
Minister Gayton McKenzie’s latest appointments fly in the face of transparency and objectivity
Tsepo Mhlongo
Deputy president, Babsa
