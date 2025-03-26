EFF president Julius Malema. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY
EFF leader Julius Malemahas long wanted revenge against President Cyril Ramaphosa, and now fate has presented the opportunity to him on a silver platter.
Elon Musk’s condemnation of Malema’s controversial “Kill the Boer/farmer” slogan has made headlines around the world, giving Malema the attention he craves.
His utterances unfortunately paint all South Africans with the same brush, with the misinformation that is doing the rounds giving the false impression that white South Africans are at risk of genocide. With Ramaphosa and the ANC doing nothing to stop Malema’s deplorable behaviour, the world will believe US President Donald Trump is doing a great service by intervening on behalf of Afrikaners.
Poor, helpless peace-loving South Africans are reduced to watching their country being completely destroyed by politicians under the guise of transformation.
Malema is finally getting his pound of flesh and will be recorded in history books as the person who was finally responsible for bringing Ramaphosa’s presidency crashing down.
Cometh Dube-Makholwa Midrand
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Julius Malema’s disservice to SA
EFF leader’s utterances paint all South Africans with the same brush
EFF leader Julius Malema has long wanted revenge against President Cyril Ramaphosa, and now fate has presented the opportunity to him on a silver platter.
Elon Musk’s condemnation of Malema’s controversial “Kill the Boer/farmer” slogan has made headlines around the world, giving Malema the attention he craves.
His utterances unfortunately paint all South Africans with the same brush, with the misinformation that is doing the rounds giving the false impression that white South Africans are at risk of genocide. With Ramaphosa and the ANC doing nothing to stop Malema’s deplorable behaviour, the world will believe US President Donald Trump is doing a great service by intervening on behalf of Afrikaners.
Poor, helpless peace-loving South Africans are reduced to watching their country being completely destroyed by politicians under the guise of transformation.
Malema is finally getting his pound of flesh and will be recorded in history books as the person who was finally responsible for bringing Ramaphosa’s presidency crashing down.
Cometh Dube-Makholwa
Midrand
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
ActionSA rejection puts budget on the line
EDITORIAL: GNU solution to budget must be found
Cosatu calls on parliament to scrap the VAT hike
JOHN WEBB: Want to save the GNU? Try solving the nation’s problems
NATASHA MARRIAN: Few neat options over budget impasse
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
VAT hike a ‘punch to the gut of already struggling South Africans’
Leon Schreiber slaps down EFF MP over Musk
Mbuyiseni Ndlozi defends Cyril Ramaphosa, saying he is no white puppet
TOM EATON: Give me your tired, your poor … or just send me white South Africans
JOHN DLUDLU: Can SA survive without Ramaphosa?
EDITORIAL: EFF on road to nowhere
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.