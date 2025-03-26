Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Julius Malema’s disservice to SA

EFF leader’s utterances paint all South Africans with the same brush

26 March 2025 - 17:43
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
EFF president Julius Malema. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY
EFF president Julius Malema. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY

EFF leader Julius Malema has long wanted revenge against President Cyril Ramaphosa, and now fate has presented the opportunity to him on a silver platter.

Elon Musk’s condemnation of Malema’s controversial “Kill the Boer/farmer” slogan has made headlines around the world, giving Malema the attention he craves.

His utterances unfortunately paint all South Africans with the same brush, with the misinformation that is doing the rounds giving the false impression that white South Africans are at risk of genocide. With Ramaphosa and the ANC doing nothing to stop Malema’s deplorable behaviour, the world will believe US President Donald Trump is doing a great service by intervening on behalf of Afrikaners.

Poor, helpless peace-loving South Africans are reduced to watching their country being completely destroyed by politicians under the guise of transformation.

Malema is finally getting his pound of flesh and will be recorded in history books as the person who was finally responsible for bringing Ramaphosa’s presidency crashing down.

Cometh Dube-Makholwa
Midrand

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

ActionSA rejection puts budget on the line

Party says proposed tax increases cannot be supported after government failed to address own inefficiencies
National
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: GNU solution to budget must be found

Time is running out but compromises must be thrashed out
Opinion
16 hours ago

Cosatu calls on parliament to scrap the VAT hike

‘Cosatu cannot support tax hikes on the working class and the poor’
National
6 hours ago

JOHN WEBB: Want to save the GNU? Try solving the nation’s problems

The DA must rejuvenate its message and find an innovative role for state intervention in resolving grievances
Opinion
2 days ago

NATASHA MARRIAN: Few neat options over budget impasse

The ANC and DA may not like it, but the two finding each other would be the best outcome
Opinion
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
TOM EATON: Babycakes our best shot at winning ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
MICHAEL AVERY: When an SA diplomat plays suicide ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITORIAL: Fix SA-US relations first
Opinion / Editorials
4.
NICHOLAS SHUBITZ: Trump may need Brics nations to ...
Opinion
5.
EDITORIAL: GNU solution to budget must be found
Opinion / Editorials

Related Articles

VAT hike a ‘punch to the gut of already struggling South Africans’

National

Leon Schreiber slaps down EFF MP over Musk

National

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi defends Cyril Ramaphosa, saying he is no white puppet

Politics

TOM EATON: Give me your tired, your poor … or just send me white South Africans

Opinion / Columnists

JOHN DLUDLU: Can SA survive without Ramaphosa?

Opinion / Columnists

EDITORIAL: EFF on road to nowhere

Opinion / Editorials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.