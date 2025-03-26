A signboard outside Eskom headquarters in Sunninghill, Johannesburg. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
For years Eskom has embodied the definition of insanity — repeating the same failed strategies while expecting different results. However, a shift appears to be under way. Eskom CFO Calib Cassim has introduced a fresh approach, applying creative problem-solving to the utility’s lingering challenges.
Rather than simply chasing delinquent municipalities for payments, Eskom has proactively chosen to collaborate more closely alongside them. A case study in Maluti-a-Phofung municipality resulted in the recovery of R2bn, proving that co-operation may be more effective than conflict.
More importantly, Eskom is embracing the use of technology in its new approach. Smart meters, once a neglected solution, are now seen as essential tools for curbing illegal connections and enabling consumers to monitor their electricity use.
Cassim has also advocated for alternative energy solutions, such as microgrids and battery storage, in areas where grid expansion is not feasible. This marks a critical departure from Eskom’s traditional approach of brute-force supply management.
The message is clear: Eskom’s evolution is not just about leadership changes or financial recovery — it’s about adopting smarter, more sustainable energy strategies. South Africans must embrace enabling technologies, from smart geyser devices to eco-friendly appliances, to reduce their dependence on what remains a rather unstable grid.
While there is no silver bullet, Eskom’s willingness to innovate is promising. If this trend continues it may finally break free from its cycle of dysfunction. Perhaps, at last, the corporation is learning to think outside the grid.
Mark Allewell CEO, Sensor Networks
LETTER: Eskom willing to innovate
Eskom is embracing the use of technology in its new approach
