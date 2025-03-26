Amsa raised this issue four years ago and warned the department of employment & labour about imminent closure. Nothing was done.
The real issues arose out of government policies and the state of the national infrastructure. The business should have been highly profitable and should have been beneficial to the overall Amsa business interests.
For Productivity SA to step in with a payment from the Unemployment Insurance Fund is like putting a plaster on a body that is riddled with cancer. The government ought to have tackled the provision of transport, electricity and reasonable labour years ago.
The government has ignored the need to protect SA’s steel industry. There is absolutely no commitment to exploring other options to sustain long steel production.
Time and again Amsa has said the intermittent supply of electricity and its extremely high cost is destructive to business in SA. That is compounded by with impossible-to-manage labour laws and the government’s interventionist policies.
It will not help to pay a few months’ salaries and hope for the best.
Michael Bagraim, MP DA employment & labour spokesperson
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Amsa debacle years in the making
Paying a few months’ salaries doesn’t absolve the government from its inaction and delaying tactics
The ongoing issue with regard to ArcelorMittal SA’s long steel business unit has shown government up for its notorious delaying tactics (“State moves to bail out Amsa’s long steel business”, March 19).
Amsa raised this issue four years ago and warned the department of employment & labour about imminent closure. Nothing was done.
The real issues arose out of government policies and the state of the national infrastructure. The business should have been highly profitable and should have been beneficial to the overall Amsa business interests.
For Productivity SA to step in with a payment from the Unemployment Insurance Fund is like putting a plaster on a body that is riddled with cancer. The government ought to have tackled the provision of transport, electricity and reasonable labour years ago.
The government has ignored the need to protect SA’s steel industry. There is absolutely no commitment to exploring other options to sustain long steel production.
Time and again Amsa has said the intermittent supply of electricity and its extremely high cost is destructive to business in SA. That is compounded by with impossible-to-manage labour laws and the government’s interventionist policies.
It will not help to pay a few months’ salaries and hope for the best.
Michael Bagraim, MP
DA employment & labour spokesperson
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.