US President Donald Trump. Picture: REUTERS/NATHAN HOWARD
Just when things were finally promising to go in the right direction, an unexpected loss of focus has landed us in the most devastating, hopeless situation imaginable.
In the wink of an eye so much progress that the government of national unity (GNU) — President Cyril Ramaphosa’s brainchild — was poised to achieve for the people of SA is now shrouded in so much uncertainty that everyone’s attention has suddenly been diverted.
The results of the 2024 elections should have been a wake-up call for the ANC, a reason to tread carefully. The government of a country that doesn’t have even a properly resourced, strong defence force should have known better than to go out challenging other countries and arrogantly persisting with policies that have failed to accomplish what they set out to achieve.
Now that Donald Trump is not only humiliating SA but actually inflicting real harm on ordinary South Africans, what will the endless transformation agenda do for the long-suffering masses? The president needs to get his people to tone down the fighting talk. Had he focused on building the country and shown the world what the GNU was capable of, none of this would be happening.
It doesn’t help to pretend that we don’t need the help we were getting from the US, because we do; millions of people will not survive this calamity. If it were me I would go with cap in hand to plead with Trump.
Trump is who he is, but he is still a human being who can surely be reasoned with. Our president must put the people of SA first and avoid mass destruction of “our people”.
Cometh Dube-Makholwa Midrand
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Tone down fighting talk
Millions of people will not survive this calamity, and SA should go cap in hand to plead with Trump
Just when things were finally promising to go in the right direction, an unexpected loss of focus has landed us in the most devastating, hopeless situation imaginable.
In the wink of an eye so much progress that the government of national unity (GNU) — President Cyril Ramaphosa’s brainchild — was poised to achieve for the people of SA is now shrouded in so much uncertainty that everyone’s attention has suddenly been diverted.
The results of the 2024 elections should have been a wake-up call for the ANC, a reason to tread carefully. The government of a country that doesn’t have even a properly resourced, strong defence force should have known better than to go out challenging other countries and arrogantly persisting with policies that have failed to accomplish what they set out to achieve.
Now that Donald Trump is not only humiliating SA but actually inflicting real harm on ordinary South Africans, what will the endless transformation agenda do for the long-suffering masses? The president needs to get his people to tone down the fighting talk. Had he focused on building the country and shown the world what the GNU was capable of, none of this would be happening.
It doesn’t help to pretend that we don’t need the help we were getting from the US, because we do; millions of people will not survive this calamity. If it were me I would go with cap in hand to plead with Trump.
Trump is who he is, but he is still a human being who can surely be reasoned with. Our president must put the people of SA first and avoid mass destruction of “our people”.
Cometh Dube-Makholwa
Midrand
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Rasool concedes failure to sell SA to Trump administration
Trump government’s actions ‘an assault on science’, says top HIV researcher
US delays $2.6bn climate finance package to SA, reports Bloomberg
SA chamber in US gets almost 70,000 enquiries after Trump offer
Ebrahim Rasool’s remarks were ‘unacceptable’, says US
Motsoaledi confident SA will reach HIV treatment goal despite US aid cuts
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Rasool concedes failure to sell SA to Trump administration
Trump government’s actions ‘an assault on science’, says top HIV researcher
US delays $2.6bn climate finance package to SA, reports Bloomberg
SA chamber in US gets almost 70,000 enquiries after Trump offer
Ebrahim Rasool’s remarks were ‘unacceptable’, says US
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.