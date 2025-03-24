LETTER: Stop the downward spiral

The seventh SA administration and its dysfunctional, disparate government of national unity (GNU) is fast condemning our country to one that “has a great future behind it”.
Failures dominate our political, economic and social environment. Now foreign policy, recently brought into the limelight by Donald Trump’s “shenanigans”, is looking like a shattered Humpty Dumpty, incapable of repair (“Trump shenanigans vindicate SA”, March 19). But it should not be all about Trump or other liked or disliked leaders.
Presidents, prime ministers, dictators, despots, narcissists, warmongers and corrupt politicians come and go, but nations and economies that believe in democracy, the rule of law, and individual and enterprise freedoms generally endure. It is with these, rather than the dubious Brics construct and its economically weak and politically unstable hangers-on, that SA should prioritise and maintain mutually beneficial relationships.
The GNU should take specific decisions that reverse unnecessary antagonism against SA, remove suspicions about affiliations that benefit particular individual politicians or their parties, and put beyond doubt the GNU’s belief in and commitment to a constitutional democracy with a bill of individual rights, territorial sovereignty, protection of property rights, transactional transparency and integrity in respect of foreign government investments, grants and/or funding, and consistency in its “nonaligned” foreign policy.
These would include discontinuing the futile “genocide” case against Israel, supporting a pro-Palestine/pro-Israel two-state solution, cancelling all interactions with Iran/Hamas, supporting Taiwanese independence from Chinese interference, acknowledging and criticising Russia/Vladimir Putin as the aggressor in the Ukraine war, removing the “nil compensation” clause from the Expropriation Act, and backing off from persistent demands for reparation payments from the US, UK and Europe.
South Africans need a government that focuses on reversing our internal downward spiral towards a failed state and gets our muddled, damaging foreign policy and pompous political posturing out of the way.
David Gant Kenilworth
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Stop the downward spiral
The government should get muddled foreign policy and pompous political posturing out of the way
The seventh SA administration and its dysfunctional, disparate government of national unity (GNU) is fast condemning our country to one that “has a great future behind it”.
Failures dominate our political, economic and social environment. Now foreign policy, recently brought into the limelight by Donald Trump’s “shenanigans”, is looking like a shattered Humpty Dumpty, incapable of repair (“Trump shenanigans vindicate SA”, March 19). But it should not be all about Trump or other liked or disliked leaders.
Presidents, prime ministers, dictators, despots, narcissists, warmongers and corrupt politicians come and go, but nations and economies that believe in democracy, the rule of law, and individual and enterprise freedoms generally endure. It is with these, rather than the dubious Brics construct and its economically weak and politically unstable hangers-on, that SA should prioritise and maintain mutually beneficial relationships.
The GNU should take specific decisions that reverse unnecessary antagonism against SA, remove suspicions about affiliations that benefit particular individual politicians or their parties, and put beyond doubt the GNU’s belief in and commitment to a constitutional democracy with a bill of individual rights, territorial sovereignty, protection of property rights, transactional transparency and integrity in respect of foreign government investments, grants and/or funding, and consistency in its “nonaligned” foreign policy.
These would include discontinuing the futile “genocide” case against Israel, supporting a pro-Palestine/pro-Israel two-state solution, cancelling all interactions with Iran/Hamas, supporting Taiwanese independence from Chinese interference, acknowledging and criticising Russia/Vladimir Putin as the aggressor in the Ukraine war, removing the “nil compensation” clause from the Expropriation Act, and backing off from persistent demands for reparation payments from the US, UK and Europe.
South Africans need a government that focuses on reversing our internal downward spiral towards a failed state and gets our muddled, damaging foreign policy and pompous political posturing out of the way.
David Gant
Kenilworth
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Here be dragons
MAT CUTHBERT: ANC’s budget antics demonstrate a lack of political maturity
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.