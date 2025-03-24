Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Raising VAT is risky

It is an efficient source of revenue but will increase the cost of living and can hamper growth

24 March 2025 - 16:57
VAT remains one of the easiest ways for the government to raise revenue, simply because it applies to almost every transaction, making it a stable source of income for the state.

It also spreads the tax burden across all consumers and is somewhat less politically destructive than raising other taxes such as income and corporate. And it safeguards against more widespread tax evasion, considering that it is collected at multiple points in the supply chain.

Raising VAT is nonetheless risky. While it can help the government plug its fiscal holes, it raises the cost of living and can hamper critical economic growth. For businesses, the impact is far from minimal too.

Businesses that make revenue north of R1m in a 12-month period must be VAT registered. Failure to do so comes with painful consequences, which can include punitive fines by the SA Revenue Service (Sars) for noncompliance, and backdated VAT payments on all past sales where VAT was not charged. 

VAT must also be paid to Sars every two months by businesses. Missing these deadlines can also result in audits and investigations — something that can create reputational damage.

However, businesses with revenue below R1m but higher than R50,000 per annum can still choose to register for VAT voluntarily. There are several benefits to this, which include claiming VAT refunds on business expenses as well as bolstering the credibility of your small, growing business.

Stefan Kritzinger
Govchain

‘Irreversible’ VAT hike based on a solid legal footing

Finance minister’s decision cannot be blocked before implementation date
National
6 days ago

Chris Axelson acknowledges budget trade-offs as VAT set to reach 16%

The proposed 2025 budget will put lower-income households under pressure, says Treasury’s acting head of tax and financial sector policy
Economy
5 days ago

Retailers warn VAT hike will deepen hunger crisis

Recent findings by Stats SA showed that 19.7% of households experienced moderate to severe food insecurity in 2023
Economy
5 days ago
