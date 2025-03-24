VAT remains one of the easiest ways for the government to raise revenue, simply because it applies to almost every transaction, making it a stable source of income for the state.
It also spreads the tax burden across all consumers and is somewhat less politically destructive than raising other taxes such as income and corporate. And it safeguards against more widespread tax evasion, considering that it is collected at multiple points in the supply chain.
Raising VAT is nonetheless risky. While it can help the government plug its fiscal holes, it raises the cost of living and can hamper critical economic growth. For businesses, the impact is far from minimal too.
Businesses that make revenue north of R1m in a 12-month period must be VAT registered. Failure to do so comes with painful consequences, which can include punitive fines by the SA Revenue Service (Sars) for noncompliance, and backdated VAT payments on all past sales where VAT was not charged.
VAT must also be paid to Sars every two months by businesses. Missing these deadlines can also result in audits and investigations — something that can create reputational damage.
However, businesses with revenue below R1m but higher than R50,000 per annum can still choose to register for VAT voluntarily. There are several benefits to this, which include claiming VAT refunds on business expenses as well as bolstering the credibility of your small, growing business.
Stefan Kritzinger Govchain
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Raising VAT is risky
It is an efficient source of revenue but will increase the cost of living and can hamper growth
VAT remains one of the easiest ways for the government to raise revenue, simply because it applies to almost every transaction, making it a stable source of income for the state.
It also spreads the tax burden across all consumers and is somewhat less politically destructive than raising other taxes such as income and corporate. And it safeguards against more widespread tax evasion, considering that it is collected at multiple points in the supply chain.
Raising VAT is nonetheless risky. While it can help the government plug its fiscal holes, it raises the cost of living and can hamper critical economic growth. For businesses, the impact is far from minimal too.
Businesses that make revenue north of R1m in a 12-month period must be VAT registered. Failure to do so comes with painful consequences, which can include punitive fines by the SA Revenue Service (Sars) for noncompliance, and backdated VAT payments on all past sales where VAT was not charged.
VAT must also be paid to Sars every two months by businesses. Missing these deadlines can also result in audits and investigations — something that can create reputational damage.
However, businesses with revenue below R1m but higher than R50,000 per annum can still choose to register for VAT voluntarily. There are several benefits to this, which include claiming VAT refunds on business expenses as well as bolstering the credibility of your small, growing business.
Stefan Kritzinger
Govchain
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
‘Irreversible’ VAT hike based on a solid legal footing
Chris Axelson acknowledges budget trade-offs as VAT set to reach 16%
Retailers warn VAT hike will deepen hunger crisis
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
‘Irreversible’ VAT hike based on a solid legal footing
Retailers warn VAT hike will deepen hunger crisis
Treasury overlooked the FFC on budget, says chair
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.