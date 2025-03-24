LETTER: Israel is not committing genocide

Like any other country, Israel is not immune to criticism, and there are obviously many aspects of its conduct that deserve censure. But one thing she is not guilty of is attempted genocide, notwithstanding the views of the thoroughly compromised and poorly named International Court of Justice, part of the equally discredited and biased UN.

Were this not the case, Israel’s powerful military would have succeeded in achieving this aim long ago, yet statistics actually reflect an increase in the Palestinian population, including in Gaza. Yet tell a lie often enough and it soon becomes accepted fact, even when neutral military experts have openly debunked the false claims that are repeatedly levelled at Israel.

Simon Rhoades and Andeli Songezo recently joining the chorus (“ANC on the mark” and “SA’s foreign policy is a balancing act”, March 19). How selective is this high level of moral integrity when there is no mention at all that Israel launched its war against Gaza directly after, and as a consequence of, a co-ordinated, savage attack on Israel that included acts of barbaric, cruel and depraved intensity, against Jews and their guests, which replicated the savagery of Nazi Germany nearly a century earlier?

Every country with a capable military would surely respond to such unprovoked savagery just as Israel did. Israel occupies just 3% of Middle East territory and is home to 2% of the region’s population. Yet many of its neighbours crave possession of that territory and have been threatening its existence for more than 75 years.

Most letter writers making genocidal claims against Israel totally ignore the fact that the Palestinians themselves have publicly stated their aim of driving the Jewish people into the sea, and these critics make no mention of the horrific loss of life in the wars raging in Ethiopia, Myanmar, Ukraine, Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda, to name but a few.

The same standards that apply to Israel should be applied to all countries. While I make no claims against any letter writers personally, when higher standards are expected from Israel than from any other country most experts on these matters define it as “anti-Semitism”.

David Wolper

Randwick, Australia

