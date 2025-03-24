LETTER: How to fix Gauteng roads

The 72-hour turnaround time to fix potholes promised by Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi is unrealistic without addressing the fundamental resource and management issues plaguing our road maintenance systems (“ANC to blame for state of Johannesburg”, March 18).
As SA’s economic engine, Gauteng requires properly maintained roads to support the transportation of goods. Yet the current situation is dire. Johannesburg has operated without a functioning asphalt plant since 2018, Tshwane has experienced weeks-long tar shortages, and Ekurhuleni manages only five pothole repairs daily, despite thousands awaiting attention.
Instead of vague commitments to prioritise repairs and track progress, a competent government would:
Invest in upgrading and refurbishing dedicated municipal asphalt production facilities across the province to ensure consistent, quality materials are supplied. This will eliminate dependence on unreliable external sources.
Establish a protected funding mechanism that cannot be diverted to other projects, ensuring continuous resources for preventive maintenance.
Deploy a digital system with mobile reporting capabilities that tracks repairs from citizen reports through to completion.
Address the root cause by upgrading the storm drainage systems that prevent water accumulation, which accelerates road deterioration.
Implement strict quality assurance procedures for all repairs, with penalties for contractors or maintenance teams that deliver substandard work.
Shift from reactive to preventive maintenance with regular road assessments and scheduled resurfacing before road failure occurs.
Gauteng residents deserve more than political promises. We need comprehensive infrastructure planning, consistent resource allocation and accountable implementation. Only then can we move from endless emergency repairs to sustainable road management that supports our economy and improves our quality of life.
Nicole van Dyk, MPL DA Gauteng spokesperson for transport
