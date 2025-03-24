LETTER: Fix SA’s income gap first

My argument was essentially that a beneficiation policy may well be inferior to alternatives to the significant cost to South Africans, and that all alternatives required critical analysis and review. Only then could we be in a position to make intelligent decisions in this area of industrial policy.
There is little evidence of this on the public record in SA. Beneficiation has unfortunately become a fashionable mantra, a slogan trotted out when poorly informed commentators wish to appear to be advocating profound insights. To a degree, beneficiation may be advisable, but export of minerals may well be superior under certain conditions.
We should apply a market test to beneficiation proposals. If they are so attractive, why doesn’t the private sector embrace them? Presumably entrepreneurs do their sums, and better choices can be informed thereby. Sadly, Mabasa leaves us with another slogan: SA should “... focus on its own development and avoid the neocolonial economic model”. When slogans become a substitute for careful analysis, their proponents fail to understand that, say, a mineral export policy may be the best approach to own development.
Michael Avery endorses a public policy of maximising economic growth and offers explanations for SA’s economic stagnation (“The economics of stagnation”, March 18). Many of these have merit, but too much weight can be placed on rapid economic growth as a panacea for all our economic problems.
For example, public debate seems fixated on an assertion that such growth will solve much of SA’s unemployment problems. It may, but there are limits. Sadly, many unemployed people are unemployable, regardless of the level of economic growth and structural reform as advocated by Avery. This situation has its roots in apartheid and the failed education system despite the enormous amounts invested in it since 1994.
Michael Avery is correct to emphasise policy failures such as regulatory inefficiency and the education system. On regulation, SA needs to institute a microeconomic approach whereby each particular piece of national legislation, and its subordinate legislation, is subjected to stringent analysis designed to expose regulation that inhibits development and fair income distribution. A possible model can be found in Australia’s national competition policy in the 1990s.
Rilise Raphulu reports the president’s welcome mea culpa over early childhood education (“Ramaphosa says government late in boosting early childhood education”, March 17). SA has been delinquent regarding its education system by focusing on the universities, which was precisely the wrong place to start. The billions of public resources devoted to higher education annually would arguably better used to increase the emancipation of the poor through significantly improved social grants and funding a high quality, means-tested national system of early childhood education.
Whatever happened to the 2015 National Integrated Early Childhood Development Policy? SA’s income distribution crisis is its most pressing issue, and such measures make a strong social justice appeal.
Dr Doug Blackmur Table View
LETTER: Fix SA’s income gap first
Useful policy suggestions overlook an underlying drag on the economy
Three articles attracted my attention recently because they deal with fundamentally important issues for SA’s future.
Ashley Nyiko Mabasa uncritically endorses a policy of mineral beneficiation in SA (“In light of Trump’s threats, SA can boost mineral beneficiation through the EU and China”, March 18). For several years I debated the integrity of this policy in the letter columns of Business Day, primarily with the late Ben Turok.
