Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Ball is in Hamas’ court

Hamas has the power to end the war by returning hostages, but it chooses not to do so

24 March 2025 - 17:32
Palestinians gather at the site of an Israeli strike on a house, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on March 23, 2025. Picture: REUTERS/HATEM KHALED
May I enlist the wisdom of your learned readers on the following question relating to Israel-Gaza war? If Hamas releases all the hostages, dead or alive, the war will stop. It is Hamas’ refusal to do this that Israel uses to justify/explain continuing with the war.

What possible leverage does Hamas have by keeping the hostages? Obviously it does not force Israel to stop fighting. On the contrary, it simply allows Israel to continue the devastation of its country and deaths of its people.

Hamas has the power to end this. It chooses not to do so.

Jonathan Schrire
Kenilworth

Hamas claims political leader and wife died in Israeli air strike

Residents report escalation in Israel’s campaign after strikes kill 30 people in southern Gaza
World
1 day ago

Egypt has made truce proposal between Hamas and Israel, say sources

The Egyptian plan calls for Hamas to release five Israeli hostages each week, with Israel instituting the second phase of the ceasefire after the ...
World
2 hours ago

Israeli cabinet in no-confidence vote over attorney-general amid protests

Gali Baharav-Miara has frequently clashed with the government over the legality of some of its policies
World
20 hours ago

Separation of 13 West Bank settlements approved by Israel’s security cabinet

Finance minister posts on X that 13 Jewish neighbourhoods will ultimately be recognised as independent
World
1 day ago
