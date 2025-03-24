Palestinians gather at the site of an Israeli strike on a house, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on March 23, 2025. Picture: REUTERS/HATEM KHALED
May I enlist the wisdom of your learned readers on the following question relating to Israel-Gaza war? If Hamas releases all the hostages, dead or alive, the war will stop. It is Hamas’ refusal to do this that Israel uses to justify/explain continuing with the war.
What possible leverage does Hamas have by keeping the hostages? Obviously it does not force Israel to stop fighting. On the contrary, it simply allows Israel to continue the devastation of its country and deaths of its people.
Hamas has the power to end this. It chooses not to do so.
Jonathan Schrire Kenilworth
LETTER: Ball is in Hamas’ court
Hamas has the power to end the war by returning hostages, but it chooses not to do so
Jonathan Schrire
Kenilworth
