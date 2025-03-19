Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Ways to make SA great

People could agree on simple principles

19 March 2025 - 16:42
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/bluefern
Picture: 123RF/bluefern

With so many different political views and demands in this country, wouldn’t it be a solid move for South Africans to at least agree on the following principles?

  • Keep left, pass right.
  • Say please and thank you.
  • Keep our country clean.
  • Don’t be a bully.
  • Use your ears and mouth in equal proportion.
  • Build, don’t break.

These are six ways in which we could make SA great. Maybe even for the first time. And it wouldn’t cost the National Treasury a cent.

Andries Kotzee
Via email

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

EDITORIAL: Lessons from Rasool’s debacle

Ebrahim Rasool failed to read the mood in the Trump room at the start of his second stint in Washington
Opinion
2 days ago

EDITORIAL: ANC to blame for state of Johannesburg

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula would do well to read the findings of the auditor-general
Opinion
1 day ago

TOM EATON: Too late to escape tsunami for ANC, and perhaps even GNU

All they can do is post Rasool to Joburg and find a way of surviving the coming maelstrom
Opinion
1 day ago

LETTER: Sandton Drive renaming widely opposed

It's a waste of money, and enough damage has been done to SA-US relations
Opinion
42 minutes ago

LETTER: SA’s foreign policy is a balancing act

Branding the country’s diplomacy meaningless is risible and predictable
Opinion
25 minutes ago

PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: SA politics leaves bad smell here and abroad

Dirco struggles to generate trust with foreign capitals as the government continually falls back on tired ways of doing things
Opinion
5 hours ago

JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: There’s a gaping hole in the redistribution bucket

Taxpayers are up in arms at tThe amount of corruption, grand theft and overall state inefficiency involved in assisting the poor
Opinion
12 hours ago

YACOOB ABBA OMAR: Getting back to the real issues affecting US-SA relations

Mistra panellists emphasise the importance of the US economy for SA and its exports
Opinion
12 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
TOM EATON: Too late to escape tsunami for ANC, ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EDITORIAL: ANC to blame for state of Johannesburg
Opinion / Editorials
3.
LETTER: Sandton Drive renaming opposed
Opinion / Letters
4.
EDITORIAL: Can Kenny Fihla break Absa’s ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
YACOOB ABBA OMAR: Getting back to the real issues ...
Opinion

Related Articles

MICHAEL AVERY: The economics of stagnation

Opinion / Columnists

JUN KAJEE: US-SA tension could mean targeted sanctions against ANC figures

Opinion

RONAK GOPALDAS AND MENZI NDHLOVU: What happens next in SA-US relations?

Opinion

DUMA GQUBULE: All-powerful Treasury has failed to lift the economy

Opinion / Columnists

LETTER: SA’s foreign policy is a balancing act

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Expulsion due to foolish policies, not Trump

Opinion / Letters

MAT CUTHBERT: ANC’s budget antics demonstrate a lack of political maturity

Opinion

EDITORIAL: Lessons from Rasool’s debacle

Opinion / Editorials

JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: There’s a gaping hole in the redistribution bucket

Opinion / Columnists

LISETTE IJSSEL DE SCHEPPER and SHANNON BOLD: SA misses chance to speed up reform

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.