With so many different political views and demands in this country, wouldn’t it be a solid move for South Africans to at least agree on the following principles?
Keep left, pass right.
Say please and thank you.
Keep our country clean.
Don’t be a bully.
Use your ears and mouth in equal proportion.
Build, don’t break.
These are six ways in which we could make SA great. Maybe even for the first time. And it wouldn’t cost the National Treasury a cent.
Andries Kotzee Via email
LETTER: Ways to make SA great
People could agree on simple principles
