LETTER: Trump shenanigans vindicate SA

A few days ago The New York Times published an article entitled “It Isn’t Just Trump. America’s Whole Reputation Is Shot”. Trump has been described even within the US as a criminal “mafia godfather” after his demands that Ukraine hand over half of its rare earth resources to the US.
More than 1-million Ukrainian soldiers have been needlessly killed in the disastrous US-Nato attempts to weaken Russia before unleashing a US war against China. Ukraine is hundreds of billions of dollars in debt, plus much of its prime agricultural land and those rare earth resources have been sold cheaply to major US corporations, including Cargill, Monsanto and BlackRock.
Trump has alienated Canada, Mexico, Greenland, the EU, Latin America, China, the Arab world and the UN. Trump even thought he could take over Gaza for his son-in-law to develop as a resort for Americans and wealthy Israelis. SA’s genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) has been thoroughly justified, and has also exposed US complicity.
Without a shred of evidence, Israeli officials plus the DA have claimed that Iran bribed SA to file the genocide case in the ICJ. Meanwhile, the EU has countered US sanctions against SA with €4.7bn in funding, and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen has openly acknowledged that the EU needs its associations with SA.
America’s reputation is shot. The New York Stock Exchange is crashing thanks to Trump’s reckless impositions of tariffs on imports from numerous countries, including SA. Japan, Saudi Arabia, the UK and numerous other countries are dumping their dollar holdings, and the gold price is rocketing. Eminent US economists are predicting the crash of the US economy within the next three months.
The collapse of the US empire and its financial and military hegemony is imminent, and SA will be vindicated for having chosen Brics+ and the Global South instead of grovelling to US bullying.
Terry Crawford-Browne Via email
