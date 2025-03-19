Sydney Kaye’s letter lacked any real understanding of international diplomacy. It was a thin excuse to cover up Israel’s genocide against Palestinians (“Foreign policy is a liability”, March 17).
Dismissing President Cyril Ramaphosa’s foreign policy as “meaningless” overlooks the delicate balancing act SA must navigate. The president’s efforts to remain neutral in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and extending an invitation to President Volodymyr Zelensky to visit SA, reflects a thoughtful, strategic approach, not indecisiveness. Kaye’s “Keystone Cops” remark fails to recognise the careful diplomacy at play.
His claim that SA’s position on the International Court of Justice (ICJ) case against Israel is merely “sympathy for anti-West terrorist organisations” is both risible and predictable. The International Criminal Court, various UN institutions and other human rights organisations have all accused Israel of committing genocide against Palestinians. SA is not alone in this stance — other countries have joined its application at the ICJ, signalling broad international concern.
Kaye is on the wrong side of history and needs to confront the reality of his support for an apartheid regime accused of genocide. His constant attempts to dehumanise Palestinians only further exposes his mindset. Rather than defending indefensible actions he should engage with the broader truth.
Andile Songezo Elton Hill
LETTER: SA’s foreign policy is a balancing act
Branding the country’s diplomacy meaningless is risible and predictable
Andile Songezo
Elton Hill
