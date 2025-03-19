The corner of Winnie Mandela Drive and Sandton Drive, soon to be renamed Leila Khaled, in Johannesburg. Picture: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day
My word, but the ANC fails spectacularly to understand the implications of its unilateral decision to rename Sandton Drive (“Sandton Drive renaming opposed”, March 17).
SA citizens abhor the needless waste of much-needed funds on renaming cities and roads. “Move on,” we say, and cease such politically motivated actions.
That the US has announced it will not only close its embassy on what is now Sandton Drive, or relocate to anywhere else in the country, should be reason enough to let matters be.
Enough damage has been done to SA-US relations to be cautious about further disaffection. Please stop such nonsense.
Glynis Prosser Via email
LETTER: Sandton Drive renaming widely opposed
It's a waste of money, and enough damage has been done to SA-US relations
Glynis Prosser
Via email
