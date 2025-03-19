Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Sandton Drive renaming widely opposed

It's a waste of money, and enough damage has been done to SA-US relations

19 March 2025 - 16:22
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
The corner of Winnie Mandela Drive and Sandton Drive, soon to be renamed Leila Khaled, in Johannesburg. Picture: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day
The corner of Winnie Mandela Drive and Sandton Drive, soon to be renamed Leila Khaled, in Johannesburg. Picture: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day

My word, but the ANC fails spectacularly to understand the implications of its unilateral decision to rename Sandton Drive (“Sandton Drive renaming opposed”, March 17).

SA citizens abhor the needless waste of much-needed funds on renaming cities and roads. “Move on,” we say, and cease such politically motivated actions.

That the US has announced it will not only close its embassy on what is now Sandton Drive, or relocate to anywhere else in the country, should be reason enough to let matters be. 

Enough damage has been done to SA-US relations to be cautious about further disaffection. Please stop such nonsense.

Glynis Prosser
Via email

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: Sandton Drive renaming opposed

Any renaming must reflect the will of South Africans, not political agendas
Opinion
1 day ago

RONAK GOPALDAS AND MENZI NDHLOVU: What happens next in SA-US relations?

SA is an economically expendable player that can be used to set an example for others
Opinion
12 hours ago

KENNETH MOKGATLHE WA KGWADI: Renaming Sandton Drive would undermine Joburg’s rich diversity

The name does not carry the burden of colonial or apartheid history — it’s associated with development, modernity and affluence
Opinion
2 months ago

TERENCE CORRIGAN: SA must avoid appealing to morality in relations with US

Our ambassador to America should think trade and tourism, not UN reform and Palestinian statehood
Opinion
3 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
TOM EATON: Too late to escape tsunami for ANC, ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EDITORIAL: ANC to blame for state of Johannesburg
Opinion / Editorials
3.
LETTER: Sandton Drive renaming opposed
Opinion / Letters
4.
EDITORIAL: Can Kenny Fihla break Absa’s ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
YACOOB ABBA OMAR: Getting back to the real issues ...
Opinion

Related Articles

EDITORIAL: ANC to blame for state of Johannesburg

Opinion / Editorials

JOHN DLUDLU: Bold action needed to arrest decline of Joburg

Opinion / Columnists

MCKINNLEY MITCHELL: Joburg needs structural reform, not quick fixes

Opinion

LETTER: Task team doomed to fail

Opinion / Letters

Cyril Ramaphosa proposes working group to rescue Joburg

National

NATASHA MARRIAN: New Joburg mayor loading?

Opinion / Columnists

LETTER: Time to remove Joburg leaders

Opinion / Letters

Joburg metro employees must undergo lifestyle audits, says SIU

National

Joburg metro rocked by ‘dire shortage’ of fire engines

National

NATASHA MARRIAN: Eye on the (Joburg) prize for the DA

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.