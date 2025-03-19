LETTER: Rasool dug his own grave

Former US ambassador Ebrahim Rasool. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ER LOMBARD
When the new SA was born some three decades ago “we the people” declared our intent to “build a united and democratic SA able to take its rightful place as a sovereign state in the family of nations”.
Having a senior diplomat badmouthing the leadership and trajectory of one of our long-standing allies is hardly the right way to go about achieving the objective set out in the last paragraph of the substance of the preamble to the constitution, as quoted above.
Yet SA’s now former ambassador to the US, Ebrahim Rasool, is unapologetic and says he has no regrets. Even appointing that consummate retired diplomat Tannie Evita Bezuidenhout as successor to Rasool would be unlikely to help.
As long ago as January 15 the Washington Outsider tagged Rasool’s appointment as a “clear and present danger”, likening him to a Trojan horse. We can’t say we weren’t warned, in trenchant terms: “Ebrahim Rasool is not merely an unsuitable choice for ambassador; he is a dangerous figure whose presence in Washington poses a direct threat to US-SA relations and global security. His documented ties to extremist organisations, history of corruption and anti-American rhetoric, make him an unacceptable representative of any nation, let alone one seeking constructive engagement with the US,” the publication states.
“Washington must take a firm stance against Rasool’s appointment. Allowing him to serve as ambassador legitimises his extremist connections and sends a perilous message: that ties to terrorism and corruption can be overlooked in the pursuit of diplomacy. For the sake of international stability and its own security, the US must reject Rasool and demand that SA appoint a representative who embodies the values of peace, integrity and mutual respect.
“The ANC must recognise that its decisions have consequences. Persisting with Rasool’s appointment risks irreparable damage to SA’s global reputation and its vital relationship with the US. It is time for SA to prioritise accountability and integrity over ideological allegiance before it finds itself increasingly isolated on the world stage.”
This was all written two months before Rasool opened his mouth during the Mistra webinar, a public event.
Paul Hoffman Director, Accountability Now
