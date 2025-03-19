Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Rasool dug his own grave

Former SA ambassador was bound to be expelled after badmouthing the US

19 March 2025 - 16:45
Former US ambassador Ebrahim Rasool. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ER LOMBARD
When the new SA was born some three decades ago “we the people” declared our intent to “build a united and democratic SA able to take its rightful place as a sovereign state in the family of nations”.

Having a senior diplomat badmouthing the leadership and trajectory of one of our long-standing allies is hardly the right way to go about achieving the objective set out in the last paragraph of the substance of the preamble to the constitution, as quoted above.

Yet SA’s now former ambassador to the US, Ebrahim Rasool, is unapologetic and says he has no regrets. Even appointing that consummate retired diplomat Tannie Evita Bezuidenhout as successor to Rasool would be unlikely to help.

As long ago as January 15 the Washington Outsider tagged Rasool’s appointment as a “clear and present danger”, likening him to a Trojan horse. We can’t say we weren’t warned, in trenchant terms: “Ebrahim Rasool is not merely an unsuitable choice for ambassador; he is a dangerous figure whose presence in Washington poses a direct threat to US-SA relations and global security. His documented ties to extremist organisations, history of corruption and anti-American rhetoric, make him an unacceptable representative of any nation, let alone one seeking constructive engagement with the US,” the publication states.

“Washington must take a firm stance against Rasool’s appointment. Allowing him to serve as ambassador legitimises his extremist connections and sends a perilous message: that ties to terrorism and corruption can be overlooked in the pursuit of diplomacy. For the sake of international stability and its own security, the US must reject Rasool and demand that SA appoint a representative who embodies the values of peace, integrity and mutual respect.

“The ANC must recognise that its decisions have consequences. Persisting with Rasool’s appointment risks irreparable damage to SA’s global reputation and its vital relationship with the US. It is time for SA to prioritise accountability and integrity over ideological allegiance before it finds itself increasingly isolated on the world stage.”

This was all written two months before Rasool opened his mouth during the Mistra webinar, a public event.

Paul Hoffman
Director, Accountability Now

EDITORIAL: Lessons from Rasool’s debacle

Ebrahim Rasool failed to read the mood in the Trump room at the start of his second stint in Washington
Opinion
2 days ago

TOM EATON: Too late to escape tsunami for ANC, and perhaps even GNU

All they can do is post Rasool to Joburg and find a way of surviving the coming maelstrom
Opinion
1 day ago

Ebrahim Rasool’s remarks were ‘unacceptable’, says US

State department says US should be able to expect ‘basic, low-level respect’ from diplomats
National
1 day ago

LETTER: Rasool harmed US relations

Appointment on eve of Republican clean sweep was provocation to incoming government
Opinion
2 days ago

LETTER: Expulsion due to foolish policies, not Trump

ANC’s attacks against Israel are interpreted as attacks on US national security interests
Opinion
2 days ago

LETTER: ANC on the mark

Standing up to genocidal authoritarians and nativist racists is the right thing to do
Opinion
1 hour ago

YACOOB ABBA OMAR: Getting back to the real issues affecting US-SA relations

Mistra panellists emphasise the importance of the US economy for SA and its exports
Opinion
12 hours ago
