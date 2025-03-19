Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ANC on the mark

Standing up to genocidal authoritarians and nativist racists is the right thing to do

19 March 2025 - 15:46
People walk past Luthuli House, the ANC's headquarters, in Johannesburg. Picture: VELI NHLAPO
People walk past Luthuli House, the ANC's headquarters, in Johannesburg. Picture: VELI NHLAPO

It was interesting to note that your opinion pages on Tuesday, March 18 contained no fewer than three letters decrying SA’s former ambassador to the US Ebrahim Rasool in particular, and SA’s foreign policy in general, with much wailing and gnashing of teeth, and bemoaning policies that play well in Tehran and Gaza but not in Washington and Tel Aviv.

This on the same day that the world’s press were reporting another 326 slaughtered in Gaza in yet another breach of the ceasefire by Israel. There is much in the ANC’s policies, foreign and otherwise, that warrants robust criticism, including its obvious and egregious hypocrisies, but in this it is on the right side of history.

Would that the party was consistent, but standing up to genocidal authoritarians and nativist racists is the right thing to do. Moreover, playing nice with the Donald doesn’t necessarily make you safer. Just ask Canada and Europe.

Simon Rhoades
Vredehoek

