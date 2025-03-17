Corner Winnie Mandela Drive and Sandton Drive in Johannesburg. Picture: BUSINESS DAY/FREDDY MAVUNDA
The renaming of streets must follow all proper procedures, including transparent, meaningful public participation. Decisions that affect communities should not be imposed without proper consultation. Any renaming must reflect the will of South Africans, not political agendas.
We oppose unnecessary street renaming as it is a waste of taxpayer money that could be better spent on improving services. However, if a street must be renamed it should honour South Africans — not foreign figures.
Build A Better SA will not align with the ANC or any party that prioritises symbolism over service delivery. We condemn the decision by political parties that voted with the ANC and EFF to rename Sandton Drive after Leila Khaled. This move does not serve the interests of South Africans; in fact it disregards the pressing needs of our people.
The renaming of streets must follow proper procedure, including transparent, meaningful public participation. Decisions that affect communities should not be imposed without proper consultation.
Tsepo Mhlongo Deputy president, Build A Better SA
LETTER: Sandton Drive renaming opposed
Any renaming must reflect the will of South Africans, not political agendas
