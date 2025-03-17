SA's ambassador to the US, Ebrahim Rasool. Picture: BRENTON GEACH/GALLO IMAGES
Your editorial opinion refers (“Lessons from Rasool’s debacle”, March 17). To suggest that “Rasool is not a bad politician” is generous. His ousting now was about far more than just a failure to “read the mood”.
Rasool’s appointment in November, on the eve of the Republican clean sweep, was a provocation to the incoming government. He is an outspoken Palestine supporter and apologist for Hamas, is unapologetically anti-Israel and parades his allegiances sartorially, often over his suit — as some of our cabinet love to do.
This is all well and good in Gaza, Qatar, Cairo, Tehran and Pretoria, but even political science 101 students know how crassly inappropriate this was, and is, in Washington. It’s a disastrous look for a diplomat, especially one on such a sensitive mission.
One can only conclude that his appointment wasn’t about rebuilding trust, but was intended to show the US we won’t be bullied. He and the ANC lost the gamble, and in the process further harmed SA-US bilateral relations.
In any honest exchange this would be seen as an unmitigated, avoidable failure.
Martin Neethling Via BusinessLIVE
LETTER: Rasool harmed US relations
Martin Neethling
Via BusinessLIVE
