LETTER: Rasool harmed US relations

17 March 2025 - 16:16
SA's ambassador to the US, Ebrahim Rasool. Picture: BRENTON GEACH/GALLO IMAGES
SA's ambassador to the US, Ebrahim Rasool. Picture: BRENTON GEACH/GALLO IMAGES

Your editorial opinion refers (“Lessons from Rasool’s debacle”, March 17). To suggest that “Rasool is not a bad politician” is generous. His ousting now was about far more than just a failure to “read the mood”.

Rasool’s appointment in November, on the eve of the Republican clean sweep, was a provocation to the incoming government. He is an outspoken Palestine supporter and apologist for Hamas, is unapologetically anti-Israel and parades his allegiances sartorially, often over his suit — as some of our cabinet love to do.

This is all well and good in Gaza, Qatar, Cairo, Tehran and Pretoria, but even political science 101 students know how crassly inappropriate this was, and is, in Washington. It’s a disastrous look for a diplomat, especially one on such a sensitive mission.

One can only conclude that his appointment wasn’t about rebuilding trust, but was intended to show the US we won’t be bullied. He and the ANC lost the gamble, and in the process further harmed SA-US bilateral relations.

In any honest exchange this would be seen as an unmitigated, avoidable failure.

Martin Neethling
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

EDITORIAL: Lessons from Rasool’s debacle

Ebrahim Rasool failed to read the mood in the Trump room at the start of his second stint in Washington
16 hours ago

Expulsion of SA ambassador to US Ebrahim Rasool regrettable, says Ramaphosa

SA-US tensions rise as Washington declares Rasool persona non grata
2 days ago

CARTOON: Rasool under the bus?

Monday, March 17 2025
16 hours ago

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Ebrahim Rasool expected to return to SA

SA ambassador expelled from US for criticising Trump
1 day ago

SIMON BARBER: Rasool bears the brunt in US-SA crisis

Folly of the ambassador speaking his mind gives Joel Pollak the scalp he wanted
16 hours ago

LETTER: Expulsion due to foolish policies, not Trump

ANC’s attacks against Israel are interpreted as attacks on US national security interests
5 hours ago

JUN KAJEE: US-SA tension could mean targeted sanctions against ANC figures

US officials accuse SA leaders of holding anti-US sentiment, which President Cyril Ramaphosa’s published opinions might be perceived as reinforcing
9 hours ago

Presidency confident it can mend ties with Washington

Situation with expelled Hamas-supporting ambassador to US seen as ‘deeply unfortunate’ by DA
16 hours ago
