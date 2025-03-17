Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Parliament full of thieves

17 March 2025 - 15:33
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
File picture: ANTON SCHOLTZ
File picture: ANTON SCHOLTZ

I, like many other South Africans, have watched as our politicians struggle to arrive at an intelligent budget of the fiscus of our country.

How can we arrive at producing an intelligent, well thought out budget when the government employees entrusted with the money cannot be relied upon to spend it wisely? Corruption should be a non-negotiable expense that should be eradicated. The poor may then benefit.

I cannot believe that the Zondo state capture commission's report has not resulted in a single successful prosecution. To the honest MPs ... the thieves sit among you!

Russell Hopkins
MD, Luxco

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
EDITORIAL: Lessons from Rasool’s debacle
Opinion / Editorials
2.
SIMON BARBER: Rasool bears the brunt in US-SA ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
JONNY STEINBERG: How to deal with disgruntled ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
ANNA GE: Africa is the land of hope for global ...
Opinion
5.
GAVIN RICH: Boks will have to be wary of France ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.