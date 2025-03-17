I, like many other South Africans, have watched as our politicians struggle to arrive at an intelligent budget of the fiscus of our country.
How can we arrive at producing an intelligent, well thought out budget when the government employees entrusted with the money cannot be relied upon to spend it wisely? Corruption should be a non-negotiable expense that should be eradicated. The poor may then benefit.
I cannot believe that the Zondo state capture commission's report has not resulted in a single successful prosecution. To the honest MPs ... the thieves sit among you!
Russell Hopkins MD, Luxco
LETTER: Parliament full of thieves
