Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Foreign policy is a liability

Columnist’s conclusion that Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived at a position that serves SA is puzzling

17 March 2025 - 15:14
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

I was surprised at Anthony Butler’s conclusion that President Cyril Ramaphosa had arrived at a foreign policy position that was in the interests of the country, citing a neutrality with regard to Russia and an international law motivation regarding his International Court of Justice (ICJ) case against Israel (“Ramaphosa follows Mbeki’s playbook over foreign policy”, March 14).

Regarding Russia, was he referring to a Keystone Cops peace mission, or the belated and meaningless invitation to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky? Or maybe that our alliance with Russia has taken a back seat after Donald Trump switched sides to join Vladimir Putin?

I have yet to hear anybody characterise the ICJ case as anything but the ANC’s usual sympathy for any anti-West terrorist organisation, in particular the anti-Jewish Hamas on speed dial with Naledi Pandor and Zane Dangor, or as a paid-for favour to Iran. 

Sydney Kaye
Cape Town

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number. 

LETTER: Expulsion due to foolish policies, not Trump

ANC’s attacks against Israel are interpreted as attacks on US national security interests
Opinion
5 hours ago

SAM MKOKELI: Political theatre in a shotgun marriage

The economy that can’t grow fast enough and the political class is not prepared to take the tough decisions required, writes Sam Mkokeli.
Opinion
1 day ago

JUN KAJEE: US-SA tension could mean targeted sanctions against ANC figures

US officials accuse SA leaders of holding anti-US sentiment, which President Cyril Ramaphosa’s published opinions might be perceived as reinforcing
Opinion
9 hours ago

Presidency confident it can mend ties with Washington

Situation with expelled Hamas-supporting ambassador to US seen as ‘deeply unfortunate’ by DA
National
15 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
EDITORIAL: Lessons from Rasool’s debacle
Opinion / Editorials
2.
SIMON BARBER: Rasool bears the brunt in US-SA ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
JONNY STEINBERG: How to deal with disgruntled ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
ANNA GE: Africa is the land of hope for global ...
Opinion
5.
GAVIN RICH: Boks will have to be wary of France ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

SAM MKOKELI: Political theatre in a shotgun marriage

Opinion

JUN KAJEE: US-SA tension could mean targeted sanctions against ANC figures

Opinion

Presidency confident it can mend ties with Washington

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.