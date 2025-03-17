Israel and the US are joined at the hip. The ANC’s attacks against Israel, particularly the International Court of Justice genocide case, are interpreted as attacks on America’s national security interests.It was therefore inevitable that Rasool’s public accusation that Trump was undertaking a white supremacist assault within the US and globally would not be well received.
LETTER: Expulsion due to foolish policies, not Trump
ANC’s attacks against Israel are interpreted as attacks on US national security interests
The declaration of ambassador Ebrahim Rasool as persona non grata in the US has more to do with the ANC’s foolish counterproductive policies, domestic and foreign, than with US President Donald Trump (“Expulsion of SA ambassador to US Ebrahim Rasool regrettable, says Ramaphosa”, March 15).
Israel and the US are joined at the hip. The ANC’s attacks against Israel, particularly the International Court of Justice genocide case, are interpreted as attacks on America’s national security interests. It was therefore inevitable that Rasool’s public accusation that Trump was undertaking a white supremacist assault within the US and globally would not be well received.
The extent to which diplomats may publicly comment on the politics of their host country is not defined, but in practice they inevitably do comment as their functions are carried out in a political milieu, but there is a fine line that must not be crossed. Rasool went over the line, for example by suggesting that the Trump administration was “mobilising supremacism”.
Noting that SA is not “unique” in being targeted by the Trump administration, Rasool nevertheless suggested that the country was being targeted as the “historical antidote to supremacism”, which can only be interpreted as a jab at Trump himself. It was also disingenuous in view of the 116 race-based (read antiminority) laws enacted by the ANC since 1994.
Rasool appeared to speak as though he were a private commentator. But as ambassador he represents his country, not himself, and his comments were especially damaging with bilateral relations already so frayed. Rasool’s position had already been compromised by President Cyril Ramaphosa’s recent Foreign Policy article, in which he rubbed salt into the gashing wound of the genocide case.
This after Trump had explicitly condemned those who prosecuted Israel while letting Hamas off scot-free. This is no way to treat a country that has unilaterally granted SA favourable trading terms, which may now be withdrawn.
François Theron
Pretoria
