But while this act will indeed deter investment and growth, the DA is putting the cart before the horse. The fundamental impediment to growth is the ANC’s revolutionary ideology.
This ideology manifests to a large extent in an obsessive cleaving to the ideal of “demographic representivity”, a state of being that is not found in the real world yet is dear to the ANC. This ideal requires that every walk of life reflect the overall demography of our various ethnic groups.
Pursuit of this chimera is strangling the economy and has resulted in 12-million unemployed. We need a sunset clause in respect of this futile outcomes based redress, and a switch to input-based redress — particularly early childhood development and enhanced education for the disadvantaged.
At the very least, as an interim measure the DA should demand cohort representativeness. For example, when determining the desirable racial composition of top management to take into account only those with adequate post-qualification experience.
A switch from total population representativeness to cohort representativeness would be a start towards recognising the exigencies of the real world. Such acknowledgment of reality, particularly if coupled with a future sunset clause, would open the gates to growth.
Willem Cronje Cape Town
LETTER: ANC’s demographic chimera
As an interim measure the DA should demand cohort representativeness
Willem Cronje
Cape Town
JUN KAJEE: US-SA tension could mean targeted sanctions against ANC figures
