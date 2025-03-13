For them to threaten that they won’t even take the offer to their memberships because it’s too low is a threat to do something illegal. And, to make a statement as loaded as: “we will not hesitate to mobilise” for their cause during a cooling-off period is simply bad faith bargaining.
LETTER: Ludicrous wage demands at Transnet
Unions’ threat not to take Transnet offer to members because it is too low would result in illegal action
For the unions to make outrageous demands after Transnet reported a R2.2bn loss is preposterous (“Unions reject Transnet’s new offer”, March 11).
For them to threaten that they won’t even take the offer to their memberships because it’s too low is a threat to do something illegal. And, to make a statement as loaded as: “we will not hesitate to mobilise” for their cause during a cooling-off period is simply bad faith bargaining.
The whole country is facing austerity and it is about time that SA’s trade unions understood what the country is going through.
Michael Bagraim, MP
DA employment & labour spokesperson
