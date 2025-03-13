Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Ludicrous wage demands at Transnet

Unions’ threat not to take Transnet offer to members because it is too low would result in illegal action

13 March 2025 - 16:47
Satawu members march in Johannesburg. Picture: VELI NHLAPO
Satawu members march in Johannesburg. Picture: VELI NHLAPO

For the unions to make outrageous demands after Transnet reported a R2.2bn loss is preposterous  (“Unions reject Transnet’s new offer”, March 11).

For them to threaten that they won’t even take the offer to their memberships because it’s too low is a threat to do something illegal. And, to make a statement as loaded as: “we will not hesitate to mobilise” for their cause during a cooling-off period is simply bad faith bargaining.

The whole country is facing austerity and it is about time that SA’s trade unions understood what the country is going through.

Michael Bagraim, MP
DA employment & labour spokesperson

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

