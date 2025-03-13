Two budgets should have been considered on Wednesday, astatic version based on current market conditions and projections to achieve stability and appease investor concerns, and adynamicversion that considered extremes such as the suspension of the African Growth & Opportunity Act; 25%-plus blanket US tariffs owing to our association with the Brics bloc; possible sanctions as a result of negative perceptions regarding the implementation of the Expropriation Act; world war, which may raise inflation and disrupt global trade; and an exponential and sudden increase in population, supplemented by a high influx of illegal immigration that is misaligned with GDP growth.
The extremes need to be considered so that potential safety nets can be explored in a proactive manner. Based on the fiscal situation, where almost R1-trillion is allocated for wages, external shocks may plunge the country into social unrest that would take decades to recover from.
Phuthela Myeni Via BusinessLIVE
LETTER: Dynamic budget also needed
Safety nets should be considered amid myriad threats
