Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Dynamic budget also needed

Safety nets should be considered amid myriad threats

13 March 2025 - 16:49
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Zuko Godlimpi’s article refers (“There is a lot of work to do after the budget”, March 10).

Two budgets should have been considered on Wednesday, a static version based on current market conditions and projections to achieve stability and appease investor concerns, and a dynamic version that considered extremes such as the suspension of the African Growth & Opportunity Act; 25%-plus blanket US tariffs owing to our association with the Brics bloc; possible sanctions as a result of negative perceptions regarding the implementation of the Expropriation Act; world war, which may raise inflation and disrupt global trade; and an exponential and sudden increase in population, supplemented by a high influx of illegal immigration that is misaligned with GDP growth.

The extremes need to be considered so that potential safety nets can be explored in a proactive manner. Based on the fiscal situation, where almost R1-trillion is allocated for wages, external shocks may plunge the country into social unrest that would take decades to recover from.

Phuthela Myeni
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

R1-trillion committed to infrastructure spend but Treasury says no SOE bailouts

The government will not make an equity injection into state-owned freight, ports and logistics company Transnet
National
1 day ago

READ IN FULL: Enoch Godongwana’s 2025 budget speech

The finance minister presented the national budget in Parliament. Read the full speech
National
1 day ago

Unions reject revised Transnet offer as parties start cooling-off period

But Transnet says the revised offer remains above inflation and represents a 16% wage increment over the three-year period
National
3 days ago

WATCH: Budget 2025 analysis

Business Day TV speaks to a panel of experts for their take on the highlights from the finance minister’s announcement
National
23 hours ago

Who got the money? Winners and losers in the 2025 budget

Treasury’s budget office head Edgar Sishi says due to adjustment in terms of the decision on tax revenue hikes, other trade-offs have been made
National
1 day ago

BUDGET IN A NUTSHELL: Treasury compromises on VAT increase

Grant recipients and taxpayers bear the brunt of smaller VAT hike
National
1 day ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
GAYTON MCKENZIE: The DA can grab their ball and ...
Opinion
2.
PETER BRUCE: Budget’s lack of a growth pitch ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITORIAL: A pricey farewell
Opinion / Editorials
4.
HILARY JOFFE: Tax compromise kicks the can right ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Loose lips reveal details ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

HILARY JOFFE: Tax compromise kicks the can right out of neighbourhood

Opinion / Columnists

VAT hike a ‘punch to the gut of already struggling South Africans’

National

Sars to get R7.5bn over the next three years

National

Still no relief in budget for US cuts to grants for HIV/Aids

National

Welfare grant recipients get modest inflation-beating increases

National

Cabinet says tax hikes will ‘finance SA’s sustainability’

Economy

WATCH: The politics of Budget 2025

Politics

DA will not support budget, says John Steenhuisen

National

WATCH: Unpacking the tax decisions from the 2025 budget

Economy

Budget adjustments take shape as Treasury sticks to 1.9% growth projection

Economy

Treasury decisions to be open to wider scrutiny

National

Vat increase effective from May 1 because minister made the announcement

National

Legislative demands at the heart of budget standoff between ANC and DA

National

PETER BRUCE: Budget’s lack of a growth pitch stumps even Mantashe

Opinion / Columnists

WATCH: The DA’s take on budget 2025

Politics

BUDGET IN A NUTSHELL: Treasury compromises on VAT increase

National

SA to incentivise local EV production

National

Communications budget cut by a third as broadband spend slows

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.