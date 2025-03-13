Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Cosatu stuck in the past

Federation deputy president says changing NHI legislation would be unconstitutional

13 March 2025 - 16:55
Cosatu and various union groups march against cuts, in Cape Town, February 19 2025. Picture: BRENTON GEACH/GALLO IMAGES
Cosatu and various union groups march against cuts, in Cape Town, February 19 2025. Picture: BRENTON GEACH/GALLO IMAGES

You reported a grievous misapprehension by union federation Cosatu as to the meaning and import of the concept “unconstitutionality” (“Cosatu urges Ramaphosa not to negotiate sections of NHI amid pushback”, March 11).

The nub of the matter is revealed in a verbatim quote from the deputy president of Cosatu: “We do not see why there must be negotiations with anybody about NHI [National Health Insurance] because the bill was discussed for years before it was signed. Now, it has been passed and changing the law after that sounds unconstitutional because you do not do that unless you go back to parliament.” 

The question of whether a law is consistent with the constitution is a matter of law to be decided, eventually, by the Constitutional Court. If it is not constitutional it falls to be struck down as invalid by that court.

Section 2 of the constitution stipulates that “law or conduct inconsistent with [the constitution] is invalid”. In the final analysis this means what the court says it means, not what parliament may think it means. It is possible for the courts to send back to parliament for amendment those features of any law that have struck down as invalid.

Cosatu, like the MK party, is hankering after the sovereign parliament of the old order. In the new order, the constitution is our supreme law; its supremacy and that of the rule of law are entrenched in section 1(c). In effect, this means politicians are constrained by what the values, principles, precepts and provisions of the constitution and the rule of law allow. In this case there is an applicable constitutional principle that “efficient, economic and effective use of resources must be promoted”. Whether the NHI law does so is contested.

It is the right of any public interest litigant to challenge the constitutionality of any new law, no matter how many years it remains under discussion in parliament. This step is now being taken by those who doubt the constitutionality and rationality of the NHI legislation. They are within their rights to do so.

If in negotiations they can persuade government of the error of its ways with the legislation, whether on the basis of its unconstitutionality or legal irrationality (failure to comply with the doctrine of legality) so much the better. This legitimate negotiation process could lead to amendments to, or the scrapping of, the new law.

Paul Hoffman
Director, Accountability Now

EDITORIAL: Helen Joseph Hospital woes are a symptom of a bigger problem

Health minister should fix the rot in the Gauteng health department before thinking of NHI
1 day ago

LETTER: Mind made up on NHI

ANC will continue to ignore feedback from stakeholders
2 days ago

Legislative demands at the heart of budget standoff between ANC and DA

The budget was tabled on Wednesday by finance minister Enoch Godogwana without the DA's support
4 hours ago

Cosatu urges Ramaphosa not to negotiate sections of NHI amid pushback

First deputy president says changing bill after it has been passed might be unconstitutional
2 days ago

Budget faces high-stakes parliamentary showdown

MPs have the power to make changes, with DA saying it won’t support Godongwana’s latest offering
22 hours ago

First draft rules for NHI Act condemned by critics

Stakeholders say their concerns have not been addressed
3 days ago
