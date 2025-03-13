The idea that growth is good, or that it is needed at all, has indeed, curiously, become contested. Just this week Cape Talk show host Clarence Ford was mocking the idea that “growth solves everything”.
To be fair to the DA (an uncommon occurrence), the party has talked repeatedly about growth and why it matters. And a more circumspect finance minister Enoch Godongwana has adopted many of the DA’s talking points, so something has shifted.
However, the policymaking departments in the government of national unity are obsessed with spending. It’s a socialist drug for Soviet-era cadres.
Maybe the DA will extract some concessions in exchange for supporting the proposed VAT increase, which would be a win if it actually addresses some of the major growth-inhibiting blockages SA seems to embrace.
Devolving control of Cape Town’s port would be an easy stroke-of-a pen starting point.
Martin Neethling Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Cadres hooked on spending
The DA may extract concessions in exchange for supporting the VAT increase
Peter Bruce’s most recent column refers (“Budget’s lack of a growth pitch stumps even Mantashe”, March 13).
The idea that growth is good, or that it is needed at all, has indeed, curiously, become contested. Just this week Cape Talk show host Clarence Ford was mocking the idea that “growth solves everything”.
To be fair to the DA (an uncommon occurrence), the party has talked repeatedly about growth and why it matters. And a more circumspect finance minister Enoch Godongwana has adopted many of the DA’s talking points, so something has shifted.
However, the policymaking departments in the government of national unity are obsessed with spending. It’s a socialist drug for Soviet-era cadres.
Maybe the DA will extract some concessions in exchange for supporting the proposed VAT increase, which would be a win if it actually addresses some of the major growth-inhibiting blockages SA seems to embrace.
Devolving control of Cape Town’s port would be an easy stroke-of-a pen starting point.
Martin Neethling
Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
PETER BRUCE: Budget’s lack of a growth pitch stumps even Mantashe
DA will not support budget, says John Steenhuisen
Treasury decisions to be open to wider scrutiny
WATCH: Budget 2025 analysis
Legislative demands at the heart of budget standoff between ANC and DA
Who got the money? Winners and losers in the 2025 budget
BUDGET IN A NUTSHELL: Treasury compromises on VAT increase
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
TOM EATON: Bumpy roads for supercars and VAT fights
LETTER: Cut the fat in government
LETTER: Fury over cadres justified
MICHAEL MORRIS: Transformation Fund will fall short of helping black-owned ...
How DRC conflict greases Rwanda’s economy
ANC plans further municipal interventions to woo back voters
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.