LETTER: Cadres hooked on spending

The DA may extract concessions in exchange for supporting the VAT increase

13 March 2025 - 16:34
Peter Bruce’s most recent column refers (“Budget’s lack of a growth pitch stumps even Mantashe”, March 13).

The idea that growth is good, or that it is needed at all, has indeed, curiously, become contested. Just this week Cape Talk show host Clarence Ford was mocking the idea that “growth solves everything”.

To be fair to the DA (an uncommon occurrence), the party has talked repeatedly about growth and why it matters. And a more circumspect finance minister Enoch Godongwana has adopted many of the DA’s talking points, so something has shifted.

However, the policymaking departments in the government of national unity are obsessed with spending. It’s a socialist drug for Soviet-era cadres.

Maybe the DA will extract some concessions in exchange for supporting the proposed VAT increase, which would be a win if it actually addresses some of the major growth-inhibiting blockages SA seems to embrace.

Devolving control of Cape Town’s port would be an easy stroke-of-a pen starting point.

Martin Neethling
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

PETER BRUCE: Budget’s lack of a growth pitch stumps even Mantashe

Our finance ministers are bank tellers, glorified accountants or financial advisers to rest of cabinet
Opinion
13 hours ago

DA will not support budget, says John Steenhuisen

Enoch Godongwana delivers budget without majority support in parliament
National
1 day ago

Treasury decisions to be open to wider scrutiny

This is to avoid a political impasse, which led to the budget being delayed by three weeks
National
1 day ago

WATCH: Budget 2025 analysis

Business Day TV speaks to a panel of experts for their take on the highlights from the finance minister’s announcement
National
23 hours ago

Legislative demands at the heart of budget standoff between ANC and DA

The budget was tabled on Wednesday by finance minister Enoch Godogwana without the DA's support
National
4 hours ago

Who got the money? Winners and losers in the 2025 budget

Treasury’s budget office head Edgar Sishi says due to adjustment in terms of the decision on tax revenue hikes, other trade-offs have been made
National
1 day ago

BUDGET IN A NUTSHELL: Treasury compromises on VAT increase

Grant recipients and taxpayers bear the brunt of smaller VAT hike
National
1 day ago
