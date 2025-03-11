LETTER: Wealth tax is not a solution

Despite umpteen debates on wealth inequality, little convincing evidence has so far been produced anywhere in the world that wealth taxes are efficient. They are complex and have unpredictable outcomes and unintended consequences.
Perhaps more than any other tax they are fraught with controversy and disputes. Further taxing the wealthy folk in our country and using the proceeds to rescue the budget or fund government programmes would be intellectually lazy and high risk.
While SA’s inequality is alarming, a wealth tax will compromise investors’ role in our society and drive them to alternative pastures. With only 1.5% of our population paying a staggering 61% of the country’s personal income taxes (or 0.4% — 236,000 taxpayers — paying 32%) any reduction in their numbers due to emigration triggered by the introduction of a wealth tax will be disastrous for our tax revenues.
Norway is one of the few countries that has a wealth tax. In 2022 it raised it from 0.85% to 1.1%, prompting some of its wealthiest people to move elsewhere. Research by the IMF showed that the (wealth) tax had made the labour income distribution less unequal but lowered the Gini coefficient by only one point. This is not statistically relevant, and yet there has been material capital flight from Norway as a consequence.
It is clear that our tax revenues need to accelerate. However, besides optimising the collection of taxes for which SA Revenue Service commissioner Edward Kieswetter sensibly argues, the most sustainable solution to our funding woes is economic growth, not expedient tax increases. When will our government learn that creating wealth through economic growth is what is required in our country, rather than continuously redistributing our wealth which ends up in a zero sum game and economic stagnancy for our country?
It is clear that we have a serious government spending problem that is perpetually driving up the national debt. In turn, the most sustainable solution for it is a structured programme to materially reduce and reset government’s costs after decades of reckless spending, corruption, and abuse.
A wealth tax is not a sustainable solution to any of our problems.
Trevor Munday Via email
LETTER: Wealth tax is not a solution
The most sustainable solution is to reduce government’s costs
Jabulani Sikhakhane’s excellent column refers (“Introduction of a wealth tax is no quick fix”, February 26).
