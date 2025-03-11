LETTER: Task team doomed to fail

The task team assembled to revive Johannesburg is set to take the city backward, not forward. The real solution to rejuvenating the inner city, addressing the water crisis and fixing crumbling infrastructure lies in committed leadership — leaders who prioritise the interests of citizens over political power and self-enrichment.
We need real change, which will only happen when corruption is eradicated and political and government officials are held to account. Rebuilding Johannesburg and restoring its former glory requires honest, capable leaders dedicated to service — not power-hungry individuals who exploit the system.
We must ensure that Johannesburg is protected and restored by voting for good governance in 2026. The current leadership has been aware of the city’s issues for years, yet only now are they assembling a task team. Why?
The truth is you cannot fix Johannesburg with the same failed leadership that has allowed its decline. To truly rebuild the city we need leaders who prioritise service over self-interest.
Joburg must stand for real change that puts citizens first, ends corruption and restores our city’s former glory. The power is in our hands. Let’s choose wisely in 2026.
Tsepo Mhlongo Orlando East
