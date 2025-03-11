Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Stick to manual voting

Securing electronic voting systems is almost impossible and SA is a laggard in terms of cybersecurity

11 March 2025 - 16:24
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
A voter casts their ballot. Picture: MOTSHWARI MOFOKENG
A voter casts their ballot. Picture: MOTSHWARI MOFOKENG

As you reported, the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) is hosting a three-day conference to discuss whether SA should switch its voting systems to e-voting (“IEC workshop to test if SA’s ready for e-voting”, March 10).

A one-hour seminar on cybersecurity may have sufficed. Securing e-voting systems is almost impossible, even for countries with the best cybersecurity systems and experts. For example, one of the world’s leading experts in cybersecurity, Bruce Schneier, has argued against e-voting systems and proposed that the US combine paper-based ballots with electronic scanning to speed up the counting process.

Unlike the US, SA has not had any significant problems with counting speed and has cheaper labour, so there is no problem that digital scanning needs to remedy. SA is also far from the cybersecurity frontier, so even the process of digital scanning and aggregation could be highly vulnerable to hacking by any major foreign intelligence agency or even a cybercriminal enterprise.

Nothing is more important than the security and integrity of voting systems. Trying to fix low citizen participation — probably caused by unhappiness with political options rather than genuine apathy — by creating an insecure voting system is a terrible idea. The IEC and SA should stick to paper-based ballots: sometimes manual is best.

Dr Seán Mfundza Muller
Johannesburg

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

IEC workshop to test if SA’s ready for e-voting

Electoral Commission of SA opens talks on introducing e-voting to boost dwindling voter participation
National
1 day ago

SCOTT TIMCKE AND MICHAEL HENDRICKSE: New frontiers of information manipulation hit voter choice

AI, persuasive technologies and digital manipulation are reshaping how political messages are spread
Opinion
1 month ago

KAVISHA PILLAY: Subverting truth for power

We must confront the reality that the digital age has outpaced democracy’s defences
Opinion
2 months ago

BENJI SHULMAN: The ANC has a long history of problematic global ‘donations’

Some donors were Western nations, but most help came from the former Soviet Union and dictators
Opinion
3 months ago

Political parties tussle over transparency of donations

The annual limit and disclosure threshold for donations has to be decided by parliament
National
3 months ago

Electoral reform panel mulls threshold for parliamentary seats

Suggested reform may prevent excessive fragmentation of the party system, which can make coalition formation difficult or create unstable coalitions
Politics
3 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
ZUKO GODLIMPI: There is a lot of work to do after ...
Opinion
2.
ANN BERNSTEIN: Runaway spending, not VAT, is the ...
Opinion
3.
TOM EATON: Making Joburg Great Again is not a job ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
LETTER: Ramaphosa antagonises Trump
Opinion / Letters
5.
STEPHEN CRANSTON: Love it or hate it, Discovery ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

ANNA COLLARD: How tech-savvy youngsters are letting in the cyber threats

Opinion

SA Weather Service aviation website online again after cyber attack

National

MICHAEL AVERY: Parochialism clouds our vision

Opinion / Columnists

MTN distances chair Mcebisi Jonas from fake social media account

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

KAGISO MAHLANGU: SA’s deeds system makes strides in going digital

Opinion

ANDREW BAHLMANN: AI takes its place at the deal table

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.