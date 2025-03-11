A one-hour seminar on cybersecurity may have sufficed. Securing e-voting systems is almost impossible, even for countries with the best cybersecurity systems and experts. For example, one of the world’s leading experts in cybersecurity, Bruce Schneier, has argued against e-voting systems and proposed that the US combine paper-based ballots with electronic scanning to speed up the counting process.
Unlike the US, SA has not had any significant problems with counting speed and has cheaper labour, so there is no problem that digital scanning needs to remedy. SA is also far from the cybersecurity frontier, so even the process of digital scanning and aggregation could be highly vulnerable to hacking by any major foreign intelligence agency or even a cybercriminal enterprise.
Nothing is more important than the security and integrity of voting systems. Trying to fix low citizen participation — probably caused by unhappiness with political options rather than genuine apathy — by creating an insecure voting system is a terrible idea. The IEC and SA should stick to paper-based ballots: sometimes manual is best.
Dr Seán Mfundza Muller Johannesburg
LETTER: Stick to manual voting
Securing electronic voting systems is almost impossible and SA is a laggard in terms of cybersecurity
