A flag is seen on a building at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland. File photo: DENIS BALIBOUSE/REUTERS
Well said, Pikolomzi Qaba! (“US has adopted a posture that is senseless and short-sighted”, March 6). The so-called “president” Elon Musk has proposed the US leave the UN. To that end Republican senators and representatives have filed such a bill in Congress. Thanks to President Donald Trump, the US has already withdrawn from the World Health Organisation, the UN Human Rights Council and UN Relief & Works Agency for Palestine Refugees. It also defies the International Criminal Court and the International Court of Justice.
Joe Biden was demented and Trump is a lunatic, as illustrated by his crazy plans to annex Canada and Greenland, and to build a resort for wealthy US Jews and Israelis in Gaza. What political chaos for the country that so haughtily claims to be the “exceptional” model of freedom and democracy!
During the past 80 years and more the US has inflicted wars under the delusion it is entitled to ignore international laws, including the UN Charter commitments to world peace.
The US has also engaged an estimated 100 “regime changes”, including the 1953 removal of Iran’s democratic government and the 2014 Maidan coup d’état that provoked the disastrous war in Ukraine.
Musk’s cronies have also proposed that the UN and its staff immediately be expelled from the headquarters in New York City. Great! Accordingly, I suggest that our government invite the UN to transfer its headquarters to Cape Town — recently acclaimed as the world’s number one city — thereby also acknowledging SA’s key role in Brics+ and the Global South.
Terry Crawford-Browne Via email
LETTER: Move UN headquarters to Cape Town
Latest proposal of Elon Musk's cronies points to chaos in US
LETTER: US has adopted a posture that is senseless and short-sighted
