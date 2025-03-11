Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Mind made up on NHI

11 March 2025 - 15:28
Stakeholders are right to be dismayed by the government’s insistence on pressing ahead with National Health Insurance (NHI) (“First draft rules for NHI Act condemned by critics”, March 10).

The government clearly can’t run public hospitals or clinics, as they remain underfunded and torn apart by corruption and incompetence. It has no business trying to implement universal health coverage. Even sophisticated economies, with far less corrupt governments, struggle to implement their own universal healthcare systems. Only the most delusional individuals believe NHI can work in SA.

Further, the centralised control the health minister will have over key NHI appointments stinks of authoritarianism. Centralised control means centralised corruption. This clause guarantees state capture of the healthcare sector, and all the money that the government plans to steal from taxpayers to fund such a grandiose project.

The ANC will, of course, continue to ignore feedback from stakeholders. It has made up its mind. The national democratic revolution, the party’s guiding ideology, doesn’t care about reason, expenses or reality. The ideology calls for domination of healthcare and the destruction of private sector healthcare — so it will press ahead.

The ANC doesn’t care how many people get sick and die due to its hubris.

Nicholas Woode-Smith
Via email

First draft rules for NHI Act condemned by critics

Stakeholders say their concerns have not been addressed
National
1 day ago

Cosatu urges Ramaphosa not to negotiate sections of NHI amid pushback

First deputy president says changing bill after it has been passed might be unconstitutional
National
13 hours ago

Health minister Aaron Motsoaledi flights first draft regulations for NHI

As was widely anticipated, all key appointments are to be overseen by the minister
National
4 days ago

Is tax alone enough to pay for NHI?

The NHI Act says funding health care for all should come from tax. But with taxpayers already under pressure, will there be enough money to cover ...
News & Fox
1 week ago

Ramaphosa not obliged to release NHI records, his lawyer tells court

President’s legal team argue for case to be heard in the Constitutional Court because it touches on his obligations
National
5 days ago

Healthcare coalition says government’s tariff plan should be withdrawn

SA Private Practitioners Forum chair Simon Strachan says the tariff setting mechanism should include hospitals as they are a significant contributor ...
National
5 days ago
