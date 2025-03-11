LETTER: ANC admission of failure

A general view of the ANC's Luthuli House Headquarters in Johannesburg. Picture: LUBA LESOLLE/GALLO IMAGES
Does John Jeffery realise his article on the free market is, in effect, largely an admission of ANC failure? (“How to make SA truly great”, March 7).
The ANC has been in power continuously since 1994 but has not addressed the issue of inequality successfully, as Jeffery implies. Initially the ANC was keen to create a series of black business people such as President Cyril Ramaphosa, and at the same time give its senior members a turn at the feeding trough of government/taxpayer money in all levels of administration.
The ANC was also in the power of its extreme socialists (if not communists) whom it put into key positions in the civil service as reward for their support during the apartheid years. The party chose to create a substantial expansion of employment by government and the entities under its control — Eskom, Transnet and so on. We are living with the result.
The way to resolve inequality is demonstrated by many Eastern countries. The approach is two pronged: improve education so the populace can perform more value-added tasks, and create the required conditions for commercial and industrial job creation. It is common cause that the ANC has done neither, but merely made promises.
The charge of Jeffery in respect of land ownership is misleading; the government controls vast tracts of land that are in effect owned by the black majority. The other major ANC excuse for its failure is racial inequality. The reality is that education, equality of opportunity, hard work and the use of initiative are more important than racial background.
Sadly, there are only a small number of blacks who have raised themselves out of poverty by their own efforts.
Robert Stone Via email
