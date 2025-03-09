LETTER: Simplistic worldview

Jonathan Schrire’s letter defending Nato and its actions in Libya, Iraq and Afghanistan as a moral counterpoint to the “undemocratic” and “sharia-oppressed” regimes of those nations, is not just misguided — it is a chilling oversimplification that ignores the reality of these complex conflicts and the catastrophic consequences of foreign intervention (“Confused Nato analysis”, March 5).
That Schrire believes Iraq and Libya are governed by sharia is in itself a telling reflection of his woeful ignorance of international politics. His assertion that the countries in question are simply “undemocratic” fails to take into account the long-term destabilisation caused by Nato interventions. The legacy of Nato’s actions in Libya, Iraq and Afghanistan is one of chaos, destruction and the loss of countless lives — both military and civilian.
Rather than liberating citizens from oppressive regimes, Nato’s interventions left behind power vacuums and entrenched sectarian conflict and authoritarian regimes that, if anything, made life for ordinary citizens even worse. What Schrire seems to gloss over is that Nato’s supposed “liberation” has often meant the installation of pro-Western, corrupt governments that do little to protect the rights of their people — especially women.
Moreover, the idea that Nato countries are paragons of equality and democracy is also deeply flawed. Yes, citizens in Nato countries elect their governments, but that does not mean their governments always respect the fundamental rights of all people — women included. Look no further than the increasing erosion of reproductive rights in countries such as the US or the continued struggles for gender equality in many Nato states.
The rhetoric of women’s rights, while important, cannot be used as a blunt instrument to justify military intervention or overlook the systemic issues of inequality that still persist in Nato member states themselves.
Schrire’s simplistic worldview fails to acknowledge the hypocrisy embedded in Nato’s operations. His simplistic, black-and-white view of international politics is not only wrong; it’s dangerous. Rather than offering a clear moral contrast, his letter perpetuates a dangerously narrow narrative that overlooks the profound human suffering and geopolitical complexity at play. It is this kind of myopic thinking that leads to the perpetuation of conflict rather than the promotion of lasting peace and human dignity.
Andile Songezo Johannesburg
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Simplistic worldview
Jonathan Schrire’s letter defending Nato and its actions in Libya, Iraq and Afghanistan as a moral counterpoint to the “undemocratic” and “sharia-oppressed” regimes of those nations, is not just misguided — it is a chilling oversimplification that ignores the reality of these complex conflicts and the catastrophic consequences of foreign intervention (“Confused Nato analysis”, March 5).
That Schrire believes Iraq and Libya are governed by sharia is in itself a telling reflection of his woeful ignorance of international politics. His assertion that the countries in question are simply “undemocratic” fails to take into account the long-term destabilisation caused by Nato interventions. The legacy of Nato’s actions in Libya, Iraq and Afghanistan is one of chaos, destruction and the loss of countless lives — both military and civilian.
Rather than liberating citizens from oppressive regimes, Nato’s interventions left behind power vacuums and entrenched sectarian conflict and authoritarian regimes that, if anything, made life for ordinary citizens even worse. What Schrire seems to gloss over is that Nato’s supposed “liberation” has often meant the installation of pro-Western, corrupt governments that do little to protect the rights of their people — especially women.
Moreover, the idea that Nato countries are paragons of equality and democracy is also deeply flawed. Yes, citizens in Nato countries elect their governments, but that does not mean their governments always respect the fundamental rights of all people — women included. Look no further than the increasing erosion of reproductive rights in countries such as the US or the continued struggles for gender equality in many Nato states.
The rhetoric of women’s rights, while important, cannot be used as a blunt instrument to justify military intervention or overlook the systemic issues of inequality that still persist in Nato member states themselves.
Schrire’s simplistic worldview fails to acknowledge the hypocrisy embedded in Nato’s operations. His simplistic, black-and-white view of international politics is not only wrong; it’s dangerous. Rather than offering a clear moral contrast, his letter perpetuates a dangerously narrow narrative that overlooks the profound human suffering and geopolitical complexity at play. It is this kind of myopic thinking that leads to the perpetuation of conflict rather than the promotion of lasting peace and human dignity.
Andile Songezo
Johannesburg
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Confused Nato analysis
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
LETTER: Confused Nato analysis
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.