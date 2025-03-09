Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Repeal all BEE legislation

No sense in passing a budget with some fancy fixes if institutionalised theft is not stopped

09 March 2025 - 16:30
To salvage its reputation the DA should make budget support conditional upon the repeal of all BEE legislation. Picture: 123RF/GABRIELA BERTOLINI
To salvage its reputation the DA should make budget support conditional upon the repeal of all BEE legislation. Picture: 123RF/GABRIELA BERTOLINI

Peter Bruce suggests that the DA use the budget to force President Cyril Ramaphosa, among others, to reform BEE (“Time for Steenhuisen to squeeze seriously hard”, March 6).

Given the World Bank’s recent comments on BEE, plus Donald Trump’s comments on the 148 race laws in SA, any bid to reform BEE is a bit like putting lipstick on a pig.

I listened to an interview with the Institute of Race Relations’ Gabriel Crouse as he explained the workings of the BEE premium. Companies that tick the appropriate BEE boxes in state tenders get the contract even if their price is 25% higher than that of a company that is not BEE compliant.

OK, it’s only 11% if the contract is for more than R50m, but that’s small comfort for taxpayers like me, whose money, estimated at R150bn, has been expropriated by a small elite. No wonder the cupboard is now bare.

There is absolutely no sense in passing a budget with some fancy fixes on March 12 if this institutionalised theft is not stopped. What I cannot fathom is why the DA, while in opposition, did not oppose it more vigorously. To salvage its reputation the DA should make budget support conditional upon the repeal of all BEE legislation.

James Cunningham
Camps Bay

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

