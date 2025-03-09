LETTER: Fund own HIV projects

I refer to the various heartfelt articles, editorials and letters carried in Business Day lamenting the Trump administration's sudden freezing of wide-ranging aid funds to SA NGOs.
SA should be funding its own HIV/Aids and TB programmes, and not relying on the US taxpayer to fund them. Instead of bleating about the US’s heartlessness, the SA government needs to spend less on salaries and perks for underqualified, useless cadres and implement the recommendations of the Zondo state capture commission.
Recover the R500bn-plus lost to fraud and corruption under state capture, including the millions siphoned off by ANC ministers and other comrades. Former foreign minister Naledi Pandor might also want to think twice before picking up the phone to Hamas leaders and asking after their welfare.
Maybe Zweli Mkhize can chip in from the millions he and his family allegedly benefited from in the dodgy Covid-19 PPE tenders? Or Cyril Ramaphosa can donate the R40m in cash dollars that was hidden in his sofa? Ace Magashule is charged with stealing millions in the Free State, and our former deputy president is facing charges of millions more stolen in Mpumalanga and elsewhere. Oh, and Durban’s former mayor (and now an ANC MPL) Zandile Gumede is on trial for the R350m-plus she apparently helped siphon off a Durban Solid Waste tender.
Let’s leave Trump and his pals and start with the above-mentioned. We don’t need the US’s money; we just need a little honesty and backbone from this ANC government. They are the real villains here, not Trump and his minnows, however much we dislike him.
Mark Lowe Durban
