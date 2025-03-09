A gas flare on an oil production platform is seen alongside an Iranian flag in the Gulf.
File photo: REUTERS
In a letter published in these pages last month, I suggested that our country’s — and one of its major telecommunications company’s — dubious involvement with Iran is one of the main causes of Washington’s resentment towards and financial punishment of our citizens (“Connect Iran dots,” February 13).
The ANC’s recent well-trumpeted fraternising with the Islamic Republic of Iran’s ambassador at Luthuli House and its pro-Iran “he ain’t heavy, he's my brother” rhetoric reveals yet again how the ANC puts its own self-serving interests above those of SA, and doesn’t care a damn about how its crass behaviour damages any chance we have of fostering mutually beneficial relationships with nations and economies that can genuinely contribute to the wellbeing of all our citizens.
Iran certainly cannot.
This meeting strengthens suspicions that Iran is secretly financially assisting the ANC, is encouraging its anti-Israel stance and is deliberately using SA as a pawn to stoke its own agenda of anti-Americanism and militancy.Do the government of national unity, its president and specifically its DA, IFP and FF+ members, sit comfortably with this ANC-Iran-Hamas relationship? If not, when will they speak up?
David Gant Kenilworth
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: ANC’s pro-Iran rhetoric is utterly self-serving
Iran is deliberately using SA as a pawn to stoke its own agenda of anti-Americanism and militancy
In a letter published in these pages last month, I suggested that our country’s — and one of its major telecommunications company’s — dubious involvement with Iran is one of the main causes of Washington’s resentment towards and financial punishment of our citizens (“Connect Iran dots,” February 13).
The ANC’s recent well-trumpeted fraternising with the Islamic Republic of Iran’s ambassador at Luthuli House and its pro-Iran “he ain’t heavy, he's my brother” rhetoric reveals yet again how the ANC puts its own self-serving interests above those of SA, and doesn’t care a damn about how its crass behaviour damages any chance we have of fostering mutually beneficial relationships with nations and economies that can genuinely contribute to the wellbeing of all our citizens.
Iran certainly cannot.
This meeting strengthens suspicions that Iran is secretly financially assisting the ANC, is encouraging its anti-Israel stance and is deliberately using SA as a pawn to stoke its own agenda of anti-Americanism and militancy. Do the government of national unity, its president and specifically its DA, IFP and FF+ members, sit comfortably with this ANC-Iran-Hamas relationship? If not, when will they speak up?
David Gant
Kenilworth
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
US stops Iraq’s waiver to acquire Iran electricity
US treasury’s Bessent outlines aggressive trade and sanctions strategy
EXCLUSIVE: US mulls plan to inspect tankers hauling Iranian oil
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
US stops Iraq’s waiver to acquire Iran electricity
US treasury’s Bessent outlines aggressive trade and sanctions strategy
EXCLUSIVE: US mulls plan to inspect tankers hauling Iranian oil
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.