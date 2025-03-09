Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ANC’s pro-Iran rhetoric is utterly self-serving

Iran is deliberately using SA as a pawn to stoke its own agenda of anti-Americanism and militancy

09 March 2025 - 13:59
A gas flare on an oil production platform is seen alongside an Iranian flag in the Gulf. File photo: REUTERS
In a letter published in these pages last month, I suggested that our country’s — and one of its major telecommunications company’s — dubious involvement with Iran is one of the main causes of Washington’s resentment towards and financial punishment of our citizens (“Connect Iran dots,” February 13). 

The ANC’s recent well-trumpeted fraternising with the Islamic Republic of Iran’s ambassador at Luthuli House and its pro-Iran “he ain’t heavy, he's my brother” rhetoric reveals yet again how the ANC puts its own self-serving interests above those of SA, and doesn’t care a damn about how its crass behaviour damages any chance we have of fostering mutually beneficial relationships with nations and economies that can genuinely contribute to the wellbeing of all our citizens.

Iran certainly cannot. 

This meeting strengthens suspicions that Iran is secretly financially assisting the ANC, is encouraging its anti-Israel stance and is deliberately using SA as a pawn to stoke its own agenda of anti-Americanism and militancy. Do the government of national unity, its president and specifically its DA, IFP and FF+ members, sit comfortably with this ANC-Iran-Hamas relationship? If not, when will they speak up? 

David Gant 
Kenilworth

