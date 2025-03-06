LETTER: US has adopted a posture that is senseless and short-sighted

Former US Ambassador in South Africa Dana M.Brown. Picture: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day
The sudden resignation of Dana Brown, the US chargé d'affaires in SA, sent ripples through diplomatic circles, highlighting the stark realities of Donald Trump’s leadership style — one that serves his own ambitions over national or global interests.
Brown’s departure, effective immediately, came barely six months after she assumed the role in August 2024, and follows her representation of the US at the G20 summit, where she was reportedly tasked with delivering a statement she did not support.
This resignation is not merely about diplomatic disagreements; it is a reflection of a far deeper problem — Trump’s self-serving leadership. His administration’s stance on international relations, particularly with SA, has been erratic and confusing.
In the span of just a few months US foreign policy towards SA has taken a 90-degree turn, creating diplomatic tension and uncertainty. Under Trump the US has adopted a posture that is not only senseless but also strategically short-sighted, severing long-standing ties over policies that reflect his personal whims rather than sound geopolitical strategy.
Brown’s resignation is a statement of principle, revealing her unwillingness to compromise her integrity for Trump’s agenda. Sources suggest she fundamentally disagreed with the directives she was given, which were likely crafted to align with Trump's narrowly focused political aspirations. By stepping down she not only preserves her professional ethics but also exposes the underlying discord within the US state department.
This episode underscores a recurring theme in Trump’s leadership: a demand for unquestioning loyalty and absolute agreement with his perspective, irrespective of broader diplomatic consequences. His approach is reminiscent of an authoritarian playbook — “my way or no way” — leaving no room for dissent or dialogue. It is a style that disregards the complexity of international relations and reduces diplomacy to a transactional exercise, undermining the credibility and effectiveness of the US on the global stage.
As SA grapples with the sudden departure of the highest-ranking US diplomat in the country, it faces a US administration that seems uninterested in meaningful engagement. This reckless shift in posture has created confusion and frustration, damaging a historically robust diplomatic relationship. Trump’s self-centred leadership not only alienates key international partners but also weakens the US’s moral standing in advocating for democracy and human rights.
Brown’s resignation serves as a powerful reminder that diplomacy is about more than mere political convenience — it is about principles, integrity and the pursuit of common good. Her decision to walk away rather than endorse a narrative she could not support, speaks volumes about the state of US leadership under Trump. The world deserves better, and so does the US.
Pikolomzi Qaba Via email
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: US has adopted a posture that is senseless and short-sighted
Trump’s self-centred leadership not only alienates key international partners but also weakens the US’s moral standing
The sudden resignation of Dana Brown, the US chargé d'affaires in SA, sent ripples through diplomatic circles, highlighting the stark realities of Donald Trump’s leadership style — one that serves his own ambitions over national or global interests.
Brown’s departure, effective immediately, came barely six months after she assumed the role in August 2024, and follows her representation of the US at the G20 summit, where she was reportedly tasked with delivering a statement she did not support.
This resignation is not merely about diplomatic disagreements; it is a reflection of a far deeper problem — Trump’s self-serving leadership. His administration’s stance on international relations, particularly with SA, has been erratic and confusing.
In the span of just a few months US foreign policy towards SA has taken a 90-degree turn, creating diplomatic tension and uncertainty. Under Trump the US has adopted a posture that is not only senseless but also strategically short-sighted, severing long-standing ties over policies that reflect his personal whims rather than sound geopolitical strategy.
Brown’s resignation is a statement of principle, revealing her unwillingness to compromise her integrity for Trump’s agenda. Sources suggest she fundamentally disagreed with the directives she was given, which were likely crafted to align with Trump's narrowly focused political aspirations. By stepping down she not only preserves her professional ethics but also exposes the underlying discord within the US state department.
This episode underscores a recurring theme in Trump’s leadership: a demand for unquestioning loyalty and absolute agreement with his perspective, irrespective of broader diplomatic consequences. His approach is reminiscent of an authoritarian playbook — “my way or no way” — leaving no room for dissent or dialogue. It is a style that disregards the complexity of international relations and reduces diplomacy to a transactional exercise, undermining the credibility and effectiveness of the US on the global stage.
As SA grapples with the sudden departure of the highest-ranking US diplomat in the country, it faces a US administration that seems uninterested in meaningful engagement. This reckless shift in posture has created confusion and frustration, damaging a historically robust diplomatic relationship. Trump’s self-centred leadership not only alienates key international partners but also weakens the US’s moral standing in advocating for democracy and human rights.
Brown’s resignation serves as a powerful reminder that diplomacy is about more than mere political convenience — it is about principles, integrity and the pursuit of common good. Her decision to walk away rather than endorse a narrative she could not support, speaks volumes about the state of US leadership under Trump. The world deserves better, and so does the US.
Pikolomzi Qaba
Via email
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.