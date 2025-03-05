LETTER: Small harbour plans a good start

Small fishing boats in Kalk Bay harbour. Picture: 123RF / Michael Turner
Well done to public works minister Dean Macpherson for his request for proposals to develop small boat harbours. This is an opportunity that has existed for a long time. Small boat harbours offer great opportunities for development and job creation, particularly through tourism. We need more such harbours to be developed around our coast to help promote small cruise and yachting opportunities, as distances between safe havens for small craft are too long.
It is interesting that the national government is “taking up the cudgels” to promote the development of small boat harbours, as in terms of the constitution, schedule 4 part B, “pontoons, ferries, jetties, piers and harbours, excluding the regulation of international and national shipping”, are the responsibility of local government. However, historically public works has been the custodian of small boat harbours, so maybe it has the experience required.
I suggest that the minister not stop with small boat harbours. Unutilised space exists in SA naval harbours such as Simon’s Town. The Simon’s Town old naval base is hardly used and offers great opportunities for tourism development. It could/should be linked to related attractions in the Table Mountain National Park. There is a plethora of attractive buildings and items of interest, not only in the old harbour but also in the surrounding vicinity.
For example, Admiralty House is a wonderful attraction, but seems to be mainly used as a private guest house for ministers visiting Cape Town. Reconstituting the old cableway to the top of Redhill would add value to the area, and it could double as a coach parking area.
I have never been there, but I am told Portsmouth Naval Harbour in the UK has been developed for tourism and can still be available for use by Nato forces within 24 hours. Surely our much smaller naval facility can use this example?
David Gretton Cape Town
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Small harbour plans a good start
Unutilised space around harbours offers opportunities for tourism
