Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Premier upbeat on future

Winde’s state of the province address should have received media coverage

05 March 2025 - 14:44
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Western Cape premier Alan Winde. Picture: ZIYAAD DOUGLAS/GALLO IMAGES
Western Cape premier Alan Winde. Picture: ZIYAAD DOUGLAS/GALLO IMAGES

I totally agree that it is a crying shame that the Western Cape premier’s state of the province address was not covered by either the major TV stations or Business Day. (“Winde’s address overlooked”, March 3).

The Western Cape premier at least had a positive spin on the future, especially regarding areas such as job creation, addressing unemployment and revitalising infrastructure, as well as plans to address the weak educational environment.

Winde announced that more teachers are to be placed and more schools built in the province to cater for growing demand. Also, security issues relating to gang violence are to be seriously addressed.

The Western Cape has an excellent track record when it comes to clean audits and service delivery. Yes, there are areas that need to be addressed, and that is precisely why the state of the province address should receive media coverage.

Ros Esterhuizen
Via email

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: Winde’s address overlooked

Western Cape premier’s state of the province address was not covered
Opinion
1 day ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
LETTER: Ramaphosa’s misguided hubris
Opinion / Letters
2.
JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Pension fund contribution ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
TOM EATON: Bumpy roads for supercars and VAT ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
LETTER: Stellenbosch University makes Wilgenhof a ...
Opinion / Letters
5.
EDITORIAL: SAA’s Lamola must be given a chance
Opinion / Editorials

Related Articles

LETTER: Winde’s address overlooked

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.