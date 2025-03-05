Western Cape premier Alan Winde. Picture: ZIYAAD DOUGLAS/GALLO IMAGES
I totally agree that it is a crying shame that the Western Cape premier’s state of the province address was not covered by either the major TV stations or Business Day. (“Winde’s address overlooked”, March 3).
The Western Cape premier at least had a positive spin on the future, especially regarding areas such as job creation, addressing unemployment and revitalising infrastructure, as well as plans to address the weak educational environment.
Winde announced that more teachers are to be placed and more schools built in the province to cater for growing demand. Also, security issues relating to gang violence are to be seriously addressed.
The Western Cape has an excellent track record when it comes to clean audits and service delivery. Yes, there are areas that need to be addressed, and that is precisely why the state of the province address should receive media coverage.
Ros Esterhuizen Via email
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Premier upbeat on future
Winde’s state of the province address should have received media coverage
I totally agree that it is a crying shame that the Western Cape premier’s state of the province address was not covered by either the major TV stations or Business Day. (“Winde’s address overlooked”, March 3).
The Western Cape premier at least had a positive spin on the future, especially regarding areas such as job creation, addressing unemployment and revitalising infrastructure, as well as plans to address the weak educational environment.
Winde announced that more teachers are to be placed and more schools built in the province to cater for growing demand. Also, security issues relating to gang violence are to be seriously addressed.
The Western Cape has an excellent track record when it comes to clean audits and service delivery. Yes, there are areas that need to be addressed, and that is precisely why the state of the province address should receive media coverage.
Ros Esterhuizen
Via email
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Winde’s address overlooked
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
LETTER: Winde’s address overlooked
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.