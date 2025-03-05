LETTER: No to payment holiday

The SA Onderwysers Unie (SAOU) outright rejects the suggestion from the government to engage with the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) to establish a “payment holiday”.
This would mean the government could defer contributions to the GEPF by a year, which would supposedly save more than R53bn.
Members of the SAOU chose to work for the government for the full period of their working lives. They were willing to work for salaries lower than those paid by private business, and exposed themselves to stress and challenges to their physical and psychological wellbeing.
These members faithfully contributed to the GEPF to allow for a safe period of retirement. The first insult to these members was that there was only a 2.9% increase to the pension fund, much lower than the general consumer index price indicator.
The second insult is that these members are now being threatened by the government not fulfilling its commitment in safeguarding the pensions of these members who have devotedly served the SA community. There is fierce resistance to this proposal by our members.
The union understands that the government of national unity (GNU) is facing critical fiscal decisions, but these decisions cannot have a negative impact on the salaries and benefits of public servants.
The government must engage meaningfully with stakeholders to explore sustainable solutions to the financial crisis. Suggestions include raising baseline funding and to prioritise achievable goals and postpone the rest for later implementation.
Paul Sauer Executive officer, SAOU
