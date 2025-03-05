LETTER: Confused Nato analysis

The countries he lists as examples of Nato and America’s evil history — Libya, Iraq and Afghanistan — are textbook examples of grossly undemocratic countries where the imposition of sharia oppresses most of their citizens, especially women.
That is a fundamental contrast with virtually all Nato countries —whatever their faults, and there are many. The citizens there elect their government, and their fundamental human rights are respected, including that women enjoy equal rights to get an education, are not told what clothes to wear by men, can go to university, and have leadership positions in government — all of which are denied in the countries Lagardien sympathises with.
This is a fundamental world view that helps justify the grouping of democratic countries into blocs that share and defend those world views against those countries that do not.
Jonathan Schrire Kenilworth
